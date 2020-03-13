VolunteerCountry
How Tennessee fans are reacting to the outbreak of COVID-19

Cory Sanning

The outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus is starting to take its toll on thousands of individuals across the globe. Its rapid spread and adverse quarantine period have sent the United States into a frenzy.

No matter the location, groceries are flying off shelves. Local markets are having trouble keeping these essentials in stock. It's almost as if the world is on the verge of entering a global shutdown, and given what has transpired thus far, that might not be a bad idea. 

Yesterday, the Southeastern Conference announced the cancellation of its remaining tournament games in Nashville, and not too long after, the NCAA announced that March Madness in 2020 is no more.

Just how are Tennessee fans reacting to the news?

As one might come to expect, with shock, disappointment and a hint of anxiety.

Of course, given the amount of lives that COVID-19 has claimed already, its not shocking to see UT supporters react in similar fashion to those across the world. 

Appointments at Tennessee's student health center are booked up until after next week's spring break period, a reality that likely will not change any time soon. As of today, some classes have already transitioned to online meetings.

That doesn't mean there still aren't plenty of optimists, however.

Despite a slight wave of hope, though, it appears that the inevitable reality has set in for most.

It's hard to blame fans for being optimistic, and it's impossible to find anything wrong with looking for the light at the end of the tunnel.

For years, Tennessee football was in the doldrums of the SEC, finishing each season far below the standards set by Phillip Fulmer during his 16-year tenure as UT's head coach.

Tennessee basketball also underwent a similar phase following the firing of Bruce Pearl in 2011. 

Until the arrival of Rick Barnes prior to the 2015-16 season, the Vols had been dangling over an abyss despite a valiant effort from Cuanzo Martin to revive the program.

Even fans of Tony Vitello and Tennessee baseball have taken to social media to voice their frustrations, especially following the Vols' red-hot start to begin the year.

With all that in mind, however, this should serve as a wake up call to everyone across the country, not just sports fans.

No, there are currently no events to keep the die-hards entertained, and that is an unfortunate reality. But its one that is inescapable at the moment, and until the virus' spread ceases, individuals should prepare for the worst.

Yes, even the rowdy, raucous fans in the heart of Appalachia. 

As of now, Tennessee has made no announcement regarding the status of April 18's Orange & White game. We will keep you updated as information is released.

