How to Watch: Vols vs. Gonzaga Exhibition Pay-Per View

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Tennessee Basketball will compete in an exhibition match against Gonzaga on late Friday night. The matchup can only be watched on pay-per view for $9.99 on PPV.com

(Click link above for more information on how to purchase).

All proceeds to watch the game will be donated to charity, specifically the McLendon Foundation. To read more on the Foundation and its purpose, click here

Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET in Frisco, Texas.

Tennessee Basketball's official season will begin on November 7 when the Vols host Tennessee Tech in Thompson-Boling Arena. 

The Vols return two upperclassmen starters in Joisah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi. The supporting cast includes senior posts Uros Plavsic and Olivier Nkamhoua along with electrifying sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler and big man sophomore Jonas Aidoo. As for Tennessee's newcomers, five-star freshman Julian Phillips leads the way, with transfer super-senior guard Tyreke Key and freshmen B.J. Edwards, Tobe Awake and DJ Jefferson figuring to contribute as well. 

Tennessee came in at No. 11 in the Preseason AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll. Gonzaga is No. 2 in AP and and the Coaches Poll. 

Photo Credit: UT Athletics Communications

