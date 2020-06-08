Former Vol Forward Jalen Johnson Announces New Transfer Destination

Former Tennessee Volunteer forward Jalen Johnson has announced his newest college basketball home. Johnson entered the NCAA transfer portal on March 23rd of this year, and he initially announced his intentions to transfer to ETSU, but after the departure of Steve Forbes to Wake Forest, Johnson re-entered the portal.

Johnson will now follow Forbes from Johnson City to Winston-Salem (NC).

Johnson announced his intentions via Twitter with a heartfelt message saying, "With so much going on in the world today, a basketball announcement seems so insignificant. My thoughts and prayers go out to those that have lost their life without cause and I stand in full support of those fighting for change. This past spring I developed a great relationship with Coach Forbes. After he and his staff left ETSU and went to Wake Forest, I met with my family about my final year of college eligibility. After much thought and discussion, I have decided to come HOME. WAKE FOREST... COMMITTED.. GO DEACS."

Johnson played in 70 games over the course of his three-year span in Knoxville, and he averaged 2.3 ppg over the course of his career. Johnson made starts in only two contests, and his season high in 2019-20 was 13 points against Mississippi State.