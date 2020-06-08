Volunteer Country
Top Stories
VR2
Football
Men's Basketball

Former Vol Forward Jalen Johnson Announces New Transfer Destination

Matthew Ray

Former Tennessee Volunteer forward Jalen Johnson has announced his newest college basketball home. Johnson entered the NCAA transfer portal on March 23rd of this year, and he initially announced his intentions to transfer to ETSU, but after the departure of Steve Forbes to Wake Forest, Johnson re-entered the portal. 

Johnson will now follow Forbes from Johnson City to Winston-Salem (NC). 

Johnson announced his intentions via Twitter with a heartfelt message saying, "With so much going on in the world today, a basketball announcement seems so insignificant. My thoughts and prayers go out to those that have lost their life without cause and I stand in full support of those fighting for change. This past spring I developed a great relationship with Coach Forbes. After he and his staff left ETSU and went to Wake Forest, I met with my family about my final year of college eligibility. After much thought and discussion, I have decided to come HOME. WAKE FOREST... COMMITTED.. GO DEACS."

 

Johnson played in 70 games over the course of his three-year span in Knoxville, and he averaged 2.3 ppg over the course of his career. Johnson made starts in only two contests, and his season high in 2019-20 was 13 points against Mississippi State. 

Comments

Men's Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Weekly Recruiting Chat

Matthew Ray

by

SethDaddy21

Pruitt's 'Honesty and Vision to Rebuild' Changed Wanya Morris's Thoughts on Tennessee During Recruiting Process

Wanya Morris talks Tennessee Volunteers Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt during the latest episode of 'The Slice'

Matthew Ray

Football Allowed Wanya Morris to Find 'Father Figure' in Kenyatta Watson Sr.

Wanya Morris talks finding a father figure in Kenyatta Watson though football

Matthew Ray

Vols Make List of Favorites for Elite WR Colzie, Teammate of Len'Neth Whitehead

Deion Colzie has released his list of favorites

Matthew Ray

Returning Player Profile: Josh Palmer

Returning Player Profile: Wide Receiver Josh Palmer

CJ Eldridge

Robert Ayers Returns to Knoxville, Set to Join Local-Area Knoxville Catholic Football Staff

Tennessee Vol Standout Robert Ayers Will Now Join The Knoxville Catholic Football Staff

Matthew Ray

PFF Grades Jauan Jennings's 2019 Season Among Best in SEC in Past Two Seasons

Jauan Jennings 2019 Season receives high praise from PFF College football

Matthew Ray

A Look at Why Vols DT Target Page Remains a Key Piece to 2021 class

A look at what makes 2021 DT Payton Page so productive

Matthew Ray

A Look at Three Tennessee Freshmen Who Could Play a Major Role in 2020

These three freshmen will play a key role for the Tennessee Volunteers this fall

Matthew Ray

by

Jodean85

Watch: Vols Signees Start Arriving on Campus

Matthew Ray