John Fulkerson details 2020-21 struggles, excitement level for final season

While the off-season overhaul has been noticeable, Tennessee basketball will get a consistent presence back when John Fulkerson returns to the floor for his sixth-year senior campaign.

Fulkerson announced the news on April 16th via a poignant video that detailed his decision to end his college career “on (his) terms.”

During the first media availability after his announcement, Fulkerson addressed his excitement for this year. But he also revealed a possible reason for his struggles in his first senior season, while lamenting the effect that the coronavirus had on teams across the nation.

“I did have COVID, and I think that COVID affected a lot more than my play,” Fulkerson said this week. “COVID affected a lot of people and a lot of different programs, and I think it can go as far as having the fans in the arenas affected a lot of different programs, people, and players. One of things for me is, you guys know how much of an energy player I am and how much I love the fans, and I really like playing off the fans and their energy.

“With them not being there, every team in this country had to create their own energy. Not only for me, but for every team out there, COVID affected them, whether they had it or not personally as far as their stamina, their conditioning, the energy, and things like that.”

While he detailed the toll that the virus took on teams across the country, Fulkerson also expressed his excitement at the thought of playing in a full Thompson-Boling Arena with a brand-new team around him.

“I think all around it affected this whole program and that's what makes me so excited for next year is it to be more of a normal year,” said Fulkerson. “I heard Danny White talk about last night, that he wants Neyland Stadium packed full, so I hope he can say the same about Thompson-Boling Arena. It makes me just so excited about next year and seeing what we can do."