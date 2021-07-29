Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

John Fulkerson, Pal’s Sudden Service agree to partnership deal

Will ‘Fulky Fries’ become a thing?
Author:
Updated:
Original:

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The best potential NIL partnership in college basketball is now official: Pal’s Sudden Service has announced a business partnership with Tennessee sixth-year forward John Fulkerson.

In his time at Tennessee, Fulkerson — a Kingsport native — has become synonymous with the restaurant, which has been open for 60 years and is also based in Kingsport.

Pal’s serves hamburgers, hot dogs, “frenchie fries,” milkshakes and more. And Fulkerson has likely sampled every item on the menu, with plenty of promotion to go along with his discussion.

He’s raved about their hot dogs. He’s been featured in Tennessee-themed Pal’s graphics. He even announced his sixth-year senior campaign while wearing a Pal’s T-shirt.

This summer’s NIL changes have added another layer to the relationship, as fans have noted that Pal’s should strike up a partnership with Tennessee’s favorite power forward.

And Fulkerson agreed. 

Now, that layer has become official, as Pal’s announced the deal on Thursday afternoon. 

There will be a joint press conference on Monday, featuring Fulkerson and Pal’s executive Adam Crosby.

 While Fulkerson has raved about Pal’s before, it should be fun to see the new content that’s produced now that Tennessee’s No. 10 can profit off his love for the restaurant.

11BA84E7-8F9C-45BD-AEC5-A852FE0793E3
Men's Basketball

John Fulkerson, Pal’s Sudden Service agree to partnership deal

usa_today_11930959.0
Football

Incoming Transfer Profile: Caleb Tremblay

vr2-on-si-breaking-down-RzvPVZbAWSB-8x_9u7Dacjw.1400x1400
Podcasts

VR2 on SI Podcast: Previewing Fall Camp With LB and DB Talk

Greg Emerson
Football

Former Tennessee DL Emerson Announces Transfer Destination

4F912398-3A76-4CBE-83C4-47C26ADE72EC
Recruiting

Vols Become ‘Serious Contender’ for Elite QB Davis After Visit

CD4CEB52-093F-42C8-AE42-FFD8C66607D2
Football

Report: Trey Smith Already Earning First-Team Reps with Chiefs

C169BE47-F91D-4C51-9098-55046ABAE2C8
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Pre-draft videos highlight NBA prep, pro characteristics for Tennessee’s former 5-star freshmen

E8D5F992-B18B-46C2-BC18-0BD9F1D0ABCC
Recruiting

Elite 2024 QB Set to Visit Tennessee