Just In: Tennessee basketball’s E.J. Anosike enters the transfer portal

The brother of Lady Vol legend and Anderson County girls basketball coach Nicky Anosike, E.J. was only at Tennessee for one season.

UT basketball senior E.J. Anosike has entered his name in the transfer portal.

The news was first reported by Travis Branham of 247Sports.

Even before Anosike’s announcement, the Vols have endured a whirlwind of news. Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer have entered the draft, Tennessee landed a commitment from Yves Pons comparison Quentin Diboundje, and, just yesterday, former Vol and Knoxville native Drew Pember announced he will be heading over the mountains to UNC Asheville.

Per UTSports.com, Anosike saw action off the bench in 22 contests, with 15 SEC games in SEC play.

His season-highs came with nine points and five rebounds in Tennessee's 38-point thumping of Saint Joseph's on December 21, 2020.

While Anosike’s destination is unknown, he does bring plenty of size and a short-lived NCAA Tournament experience after just under a year on Rocky Top. He announced he was coming to Tennessee on April 15, 2020.