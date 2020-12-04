FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcasts
Just In: Tennessee Basketball's Fifth Game of 2020 Season Canceled Due to COVID Issues

The Tennessee Men's Basketball team has yet to take the floor in 2020, and Vols fans are going to have to wait a little longer it appears.

The BasketVols have had four cancellations dating back to mid-November, and a fifth cancellation was just announced.

In an attempt to add another season-opener, Tennessee tentatively scheduled a game for December 9th against UT-Martin, and that game has now been canceled.

The University released a statement saying: "Due to positive tests within the UT-Martin program, Wednesday’s contest has been canceled. We are actively seeking another opponent for next week. We will continue to provide scheduling updates as they become available."

The Vols next game would be against Cincinnati on December 12th unless they are able to add another opponent before then.

Tennessee suffered an outbreak of their own that forced some of the first cancellations, and Rick Barnes tested positive for the virus during that time. Barnes is now back with the Vols as they hope to keep moving forward in this unprecedented season.

Men's Basketball

