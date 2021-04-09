Just In: Tennessee Forward, Former Top-100 Recruit Corey Walker Enters Transfer Portal

E.J. Anosike entered the transfer portal earlier today, as the one-time coveted graduate transfer will look for a new home, after seeing action in 22 games for Tennessee this past season.

However, that is not the end of the sweeping changes taking place in Knoxville for Rick Barnes's program during this off-season.

Corey Walker, a top-100 player coming out of high school has entered the transfer portal. The news was first reported by Matt Zenits of Al.com.

Walker was a part of the highly touted 2020 signing class featuring Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer, and for most of his recruitment, Walker was a top-50 player nationally.

His career on Rocky Top never got on track, as he was unable to make his way into the rotation.

"The reality is, he is at the bottom right now on our depth chart," assistant coach Desmond Oliver said in January. "He has to work his way into the rotation. "That is on Corey. That is on him to see how many times can he get in the gym to work on his jump shot. Can he get his weight where it needs to be, where now he is one of the fastest guys at that position.

Walker suffered a broken toe before the season, which did set him back to getting off to a fast start on Rocky Top, but now, he will look for a new home.