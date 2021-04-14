Just In: Tennessee Lands Elite Big Man Jonas Aidoo

A month ago, on March 19th, Marquette men's basketball decided to make a change in its leadership.

Following that change, former 2021 Marquette commitment Jonas Aidoo announced his decommitment from the program.

Aidoo is a 6-foot-11, 215-pound prospect out of Liberty Heights Athletic Institute in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Moments ago, Aidoo announced his commitment to Tennessee via social media.

As the fourth addition to Tennessee's 2021 class, Aidoo will be joining former Marquette associate head coach Justin Gainey on Rocky Top.

Gainey, who played college basketball at North Carolina State, was announced as a Tennessee addition on April 12.

In the press release about Gainey's hiring, Vols coach Rick Barnes noted Gainey's ties to the Tar Heel state:

"I coached against Justin when he was the point guard at NC State," Barnes said. "He was an incredibly tough competitor then, and he has that same tenacity now as a coach. Justin has a passion for on-court player development that fits well with our staff. Our players are going to love working with him to grow their game.

"He's proven that he can recruit effectively nationwide, and we're particularly excited about his ability to maintain our strong ties throughout the state of North Carolina."

One of Gainey's primary targets? Aidoo, who will now join Gainey in Knoxville.

The nationally-ranked top-100 player brings quite an impressive résumé to Knoxville, too.

As mentioned, Aidoo boasts plenty of length and explosiveness, and he can give the Vols more of the size they've needed.

Some of his highlights can be seen below: