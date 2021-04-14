FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Just In: Tennessee Lands Elite Big Man Jonas Aidoo

Author:
Publish date:

A month ago, on March 19th, Marquette men's basketball decided to make a change in its leadership.

Following that change, former 2021 Marquette commitment Jonas Aidoo announced his decommitment from the program.

Aidoo is a 6-foot-11, 215-pound prospect out of Liberty Heights Athletic Institute in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Moments ago, Aidoo announced his commitment to Tennessee via social media.

As the fourth addition to Tennessee's 2021 class, Aidoo will be joining former Marquette associate head coach Justin Gainey on Rocky Top.

Gainey, who played college basketball at North Carolina State, was announced as a Tennessee addition on April 12.

In the press release about Gainey's hiring, Vols coach Rick Barnes noted Gainey's ties to the Tar Heel state:

"I coached against Justin when he was the point guard at NC State," Barnes said. "He was an incredibly tough competitor then, and he has that same tenacity now as a coach. Justin has a passion for on-court player development that fits well with our staff. Our players are going to love working with him to grow their game.

"He's proven that he can recruit effectively nationwide, and we're particularly excited about his ability to maintain our strong ties throughout the state of North Carolina."

One of Gainey's primary targets? Aidoo, who will now join Gainey in Knoxville.

The nationally-ranked top-100 player brings quite an impressive résumé to Knoxville, too.

As mentioned, Aidoo boasts plenty of length and explosiveness, and he can give the Vols more of the size they've needed.

Some of his highlights can be seen below: 

039975CD-C8CA-4E33-83FD-8976D172B4A7
Men's Basketball

Just In: Tennessee Lands Elite Big Man Jonas Aidoo

FAB6B305-D6A3-4A17-A5A0-C78AB754AF2E
Football

Glen Elarbee Discusses Cade Mays' Role In Tennessee's New Offense

1B707817-DB27-4998-AB83-9226B0CD7E9F
Football

Elarbee: Cooper Mays has made a ‘big-time leap’ in Tennessee spring practice

5EECF6EB-5CAB-4BCA-A986-0DBC289E3CF6
Football

Garner: Vols DL ‘Had Best Practice They’ve Had All Spring’

BC78067F-8371-4BC8-9F30-378DAC37E479
Football

Notes and Observations from Tennessee's 9th Spring Practice

22BCC10F-2BEC-438C-99A9-2206FCD95A62
Football

Watch: Highlights From Tennessee's Tuesday Afternoon Practice

11857561-2D15-4AEE-B6C3-D2131AFC5268
Football

Tennessee Announces Details For Annual Orange and White Game

36EB7BE5-6B92-44A9-A8E8-6227455AE650
Recruiting

Vols RB Target Jordan McDonald Sets Official Visit Date