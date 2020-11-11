Just In: Vols Announce First 2021 Signing with Elite California Wing Jahmai Mashack

Jahmai Mashack committed to Tennessee on September 8th, and at the time, he told VR2 on SI, "Tennessee has that culture like no other. And even though you have to have a special work ethic to want to go to that program, the players say they love it there."

He would add on the Vols coaching staff, "Coach Barnes and I connect with our faith, and all the assistant coaches are respected like they're a head coach already."

"The main thing for me is just fit. I'm just scratching the surface. I learned the game from the inside out and defense first. So I'm looking for a school that appreciates my IQ and importance I put on defense but will take my offensive game to the next level," Mashack added on finding his college fit.

Now, he has officially signed with Tennessee, and the University announced the signing earlier today. The press release for the top-50 prospect is below.

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes announced Wednesday that highly-rated wing Jahmai Mashack (pronounced: juh-MY MAY-shack) has signed and submitted his National Letter of Intent. Mashack plans to enroll at UT in the summer and will be a freshman for the Volunteers in 2021-22.



The 6-5 Fontana, California, native is rated as a national top-50 prospect by Rivals.com and the No. 4 overall prospect in his state by 247sports.com. He also is an honors student in the classroom.



As a junior last season at Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga—where he is coached by David Kleckner—Mashack helped lead the Eagles to the CIF Southern California Regional final and a 30-4 record.



Known as an elite defender, Mashack garnered 2020 second-team All-State acclaim from CalHiSports.com and earned scholarship offers from several high-major programs this past summer.



"Jahmai is a big, physical guard who is a great competitor and plays the game the right way," Barnes said. "We love that he understands the importance of defense, team basketball and hard work. He's got the mindset and athleticism we look for in a Vol, and we believe he's just scratching the surface in terms of how special he can be on both ends of the floor. Jahmai comes from a terrific family and really fits our culture on and off the court. He'll be fun to coach."



National basketball recruiting analyst Josh Gershon of 247sports.com described Mashack as physical wing with ideal toughness and physicality and one of the top defenders in his class. Gershon also noted that Mashack uses his size, length, athleticism, motor and instincts to lock up opposing guards and wings.



Mashack's parents were both Division I athletes. His father, Elton, played basketball at Loyola Marymount, and his mother, Meika, ran track at UNLV before graduating from Cal. His older brother, Kwesi, played football at Arizona.



Mashack is Tennessee's first signee in the Class of 2021.