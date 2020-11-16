SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballRecruiting
Search

Just In: Vols Announce New Date for Tennessee-Memphis Basketball Game at Bridgestone Arena

Matthew Ray

Tennessee's men's basketball program is just a short amount of time from being back on the hardwood. The 2020 schedule has mostly been finalized, but the Vols just announced a new date for a showdown with in-state rival Memphis. 

The school released a statement on the game earlier today, which you view below.

The Tennessee and Memphis men's basketball programs jointly announced Monday that the Volunteers and Tigers neutral-site showdown initially scheduled for this December has been rescheduled for Dec. 18, 2021, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The contest was postponed one year due to the programs' shared belief that the game should be contested in a sold-out arena—unfeasible this winter given the current pandemic.

"This was the right thing to do, and it's the best thing for both teams' fanbases," Tennessee associate head coach Michael Schwartz said. "We're appreciative of Bridgestone Arena working with us to keep this game in Nashville. It should be a great statewide showcase for college basketball."

Next year's neutral-site game concludes the most recent installment of the Tennessee-Memphis series, a three-game contract that has already seen each team win on the other's homecourt. Both games—at FedExForum in 2018 (18,528) and at Thompson-Boling Arena in 2019 (21,868)—were sellouts.

"The University of Memphis is looking forward to continuing what is a great intrastate series against Tennessee," Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway said. "The neutral-site game at Bridgestone Arena will provide an incredible atmosphere, and I know our fans will be excited about going to Nashville to support the Tigers. I want to thank Bridgestone Arena for their willingness to work through a tough situation with the pandemic to host this game in December 2021. It is a game that is great for national television and brings a lot of attention to the quality of basketball in our state."

Memphis and Tennessee have met at a neutral-site only twice previously and have never played each other in Nashville. The Vols defeated the Tigers in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, in 1969. Memphis topped UT in double overtime at the Maui Invitational in 2011.

The last 10 meetings in the series have seen each program claim five victories.

"Thank you to coach (Rick) Barnes and coach Hardaway for their commitment to bring this big game to Bridgestone Arena," Nashville Predators/Bridgestone Arena Senior Vice President for Entertainment and Marketing David Kells said. "We are looking forward to hosting the next chapter in this great intrastate rivalry in a packed arena in December of 2021."

THANKS FOR READING VOLUNTEER COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Men's Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could Will Muschamp Be An Option for Jeremy Pruitt's Staff?

Could Will Muschamp Be An Option for Jeremy Pruitt's Staff?

Matthew Ray

Vols Open As Double-Digit Underdogs to Auburn

Vols Open As Double-Digit Underdogs to Auburn

Matthew Ray

Vols Freshman DB Becoming More of A Factor Coming Off Of Injury, Jeremy Pruitt Provides Update

Vols Freshman DB Becoming More of A Factor Coming Off Of Injury, Jeremy Pruitt Provides Update

Matthew Ray

2022 Tennessee target Ty Simpson talks Vols offense, recruitment, Mr. Football, gritty leadership and more

What does 2022 Vols target Ty Simpson think of Tennessee’s offense? What does he like from Clemson and Alabama? How does he answer the bell as a leader, even when injured? All those questions and more are answered here.

Jake Nichols

2021 Vols kicking commit J.T. Carver talks Vols special teams, relationships with Wilhoit and Simpson and what’s next at Tennessee

2021 Tennessee kicker commit J.T. Carver has worked with former Vols kicker James Wilhoit for three years. Hear what he had to say on that relationship, teammate Ty Simpson, and much more after the final game of his senior season.

Jake Nichols

Elite Vols LB Target Mondon Breaks Down Recruitment Just Days Before Announcing Decision

Elite Vols LB Target Mondon Breaks Down Recruitment Just Days Before Announcing Decision

Dale Dowden

Just In: Vols Ink Signature of Nation's Top 2021 PG Kennedy Chandler

Just In: Vols Ink Signature of Nation's Top 2021 PG Kennedy Chandler

Matthew Ray

Report: Eight Vols Assistant Coaches Reject Salary Cut Proposed by AD During Pandemic

Report: Eight Vols Assistant Coaches Reject Salary Cut Proposed by AD During Pandemic

Volunteer Country Staff

by

Volunteers1970

Vols Guard Johnson "Feels Extremely Prepared" to be a Day One Contributor

Vols Guard Johnson "Feels Extremely Prepared" to be a Day One Contributor

Matthew Ray

Vols Hoops Selected by Media To Win SEC Championship

The Tennessee Volunteers have been selected to finish first in the SEC for 2021

Matthew Ray