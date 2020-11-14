Just In: Vols Ink Signature of Nation's Top 2021 PG Kennedy Chandler

Tennessee has recruited at an elite level under Rick Barnes, but it just landed the signature of its highest-rated recruit during the Rick Barnes era. Kennedy Chandler committed to the Vols in August, and he is now the third-highest rated prospect to ever sign with the school, falling just behind Scotty Hopson and Tobias Harris. Chandler signed his national letter of intent this morning, and the school just announced the signing moments ago. You can view the full press release below.

Kennedy Chandler, a five-star prospect rated by ESPN as the nation's top point guard in the Class of 2021, has signed and submitted his National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Tennessee and is expected to enroll in the summer.





The Memphis, Tennessee, native is currently attending Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kansas, for his senior year of high school.





Chandler is rated by ESPN as the No. 12 senior in the country, which makes him the third-highest-rated prospect to ever sign with the Vols since ESPN began its recruiting database in 2007. Only Tobias Harris (No. 6) in 2010 and Scotty Hopson (No. 9) in 2008 earned a higher national rating from The Worldwide Leader.





"Kennedy was one of our primary targets for a long time," Vols head coach Rick Barnes said. "To us, his elite speed, athleticism, defense and basketball IQ separated him from every other point guard in America. But it was his character, work ethic and toughness that really made him a perfect fit for our program. We're very excited to have Kennedy and his family join our Tennessee basketball family."





As a junior at Briarcrest Christian School in Memphis last season, Chandler averaged 22.2 points, 4.3 assists and 2.6 steals per game during a pandemic-shortened season.





Prior to that junior campaign, Chandler elevated his recruiting status during the spring and summer of 2019 on the highly competitive Nike EYBL circuit, where he averaged 15.1 points, 6.0 assists and 4.2 steals in 20 games with the MoKan Elite program.





The 6-1 guard is known for his downhill style of play that allows him to get to the paint and attack the rim at will. 247Sports Director of Basketball Scouting Jerry Meyer describes Chandler as a tremendous passer and a creative finisher off the dribble who rebounds his position and is a disruptive defender.





Earlier this week, the Atlanta Tipoff Club included Chandler on its 50-player watch list for the 2021 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy for national high school player of the year.





Also a McDonald's All-American candidate, Chandler is the fourth five-star prospect in the last three years to sign with Barnes and Tennessee, joining Josiah-Jordan James, Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer.





Chandler joins top-50 wing Jahmai Mashack from California in Tennessee's 2021 signing class.