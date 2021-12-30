Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Just In: Vols Reportedly Without Two Key Starters For Top Twenty Matchup Against Alabama

    Author:

    Tennessee will reportedly be without two key starters for tonight's game against, according to multiple reports. 

    John Fulkerson and Kennedy Chandler are not with the team tonight after testing positive for COVID-19. 

    "Chandler and Fulkerson both returned to Knoxville after time off over Christmas with symptoms and tested positive," according to a report from Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel. "Both are expected to return for Tennessee before the Vols face Ole Miss on Jan. 5.

    "Assistant coach Justin Gainey also is not with Tennessee in Tuscaloosa in accordance with SEC COVID-19 protocols," Wilson added. 

    Read More

    Chandler leads the Vols in scoring and Fulkerson is coming off a massive performance against No.8 Arizona last week. 

    Fulkerson was named the CO-SEC Player of the week following the 24 point and 10 rebound double-double performance. 

    Tennessee is set to tip at 9:10 pm ET in Tuscaloosa tonight against the No.19 ranked Crimson Tide. 

    This will be a major blow for the Vols to overcome as they will have to look to freshmen Zakai Zeigler and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield in the the absence of Chandler and Fulkerson. 

    E93C0265-B8D2-4432-846D-6B22F320A7E4
    Men's Basketball

    Just In: Vols Reportedly Without Two Key Starters For Top Twenty Matchup Against Alabama

    14 seconds ago
    DEC89996-C3A1-4335-9C89-1E8BC923B923
    Football

    Everything Josh Heupel Said At Music City Bowl Press Conference

    5 hours ago
    Josh Heupel, Jeff Brohm Joint Press Conference
    Football

    Watch: Josh Heupel, Jeff Brohm Joint Press Conference Ahead of Music City Bowl

    8 hours ago
    Cade Mays
    Football

    Vols Will Be Without Key OL For Music City Bowl

    8 hours ago
    B3F13B3B-1951-4FAD-884F-BBB20BB37583
    Football

    Josh Heupel Named Finalist for Steve Spurrier First-Year Head Coach Award

    9 hours ago
    Matt Merritt
    Football

    Tennessee Analyst Reportedly Set to Take On-Field Role at Georgia Southern

    11 hours ago
    95D10F17-29C9-4BCC-8EC1-0162016F86D8
    Football

    Look: Tennessee Unveils Uniform Combo For Bowl Game

    Dec 28, 2021
    USATSI_16921637
    Football

    Vols' DL Butler 'Enjoys Stomping' on Rival Vandy's Field During Bowl Prep

    Dec 28, 2021