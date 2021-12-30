Just In: Vols Reportedly Without Two Key Starters For Top Twenty Matchup Against Alabama

Tennessee will reportedly be without two key starters for tonight's game against, according to multiple reports.

John Fulkerson and Kennedy Chandler are not with the team tonight after testing positive for COVID-19.

"Chandler and Fulkerson both returned to Knoxville after time off over Christmas with symptoms and tested positive," according to a report from Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel. "Both are expected to return for Tennessee before the Vols face Ole Miss on Jan. 5.

"Assistant coach Justin Gainey also is not with Tennessee in Tuscaloosa in accordance with SEC COVID-19 protocols," Wilson added.

Chandler leads the Vols in scoring and Fulkerson is coming off a massive performance against No.8 Arizona last week.

Fulkerson was named the CO-SEC Player of the week following the 24 point and 10 rebound double-double performance.

Tennessee is set to tip at 9:10 pm ET in Tuscaloosa tonight against the No.19 ranked Crimson Tide.

This will be a major blow for the Vols to overcome as they will have to look to freshmen Zakai Zeigler and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield in the the absence of Chandler and Fulkerson.