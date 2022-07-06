Skip to main content

Kennedy Chandler Signs Rookie Contract With Grizzlies

Kennedy Chandler has officially signed his first NBA contract, according to The Athletic. According to Shams Charania, Chandler’s rookie contract contains $4.94MM in guaranteed money, which is the most an American second-rounder can receive.

Chandler, the 38th overall selection in the draft, was acquired by the Grizzlies in a trade with the Spurs. He was one of a few players that saw a draft night slide. 

Chandler become the sixth Vol to be drafted in the last four years and the 55th in program history. Chandler is the first VFL to be selected in the second round since Admiral Schofield in 2019. The Vols produced a pair of first-round picks in 2021 with Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer. 

Chandler's selection made him the 30th NBA Draft pick to have been coached by Rick Barnes, six of them being Vols. Chandler is the 13th second-round selection for Barnes in his 35-year head coaching career, and he is the eighth one-and-done selection in Barnes' coaching career. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Memphis native enters the pros coming off a tremendous freshman season at Tennessee in which he accounted for 33.6 percent of Tennessee's offensive scoring. Chandler's efforts in the SEC Tournament won him the SEC Tournament MVP and helped the Vols achieve their first conference tournament title in over four decades. 

C73FED4E-BB85-40BA-8B8C-A19FD2E67758
Football

Look: 'VOLS' Letters Reinstalled Above Neyland Stadium

By Jack Foster9 hours ago
podimage
Podcasts

Volunteer Country Podcast: Breaking Down Commitment of Standout 2024 ATH Echols

By Jack Foster and Matt RayJul 4, 2022
36710126-C6F2-4455-BF52-A3AA999838DF
Recruiting

3 & Out: Breaking Down the Commitment of Elite 2024 ATH Jonathan Echols

By Matt Ray and Jack FosterJul 4, 2022
5B494DCE-1043-438B-BD0F-7E440C536C1D
Recruiting

Impact Report: Vols Land Elite Playmaker in 2024 ATH Echols

By Matt RayJul 4, 2022
18635AC6-8093-4C6C-96E9-C1BC6A4AF850
Recruiting

Breaking: Elite 2024 ATH Echols Details Decision to Choose Tennessee

By Matt RayJul 4, 2022
podimage
Football

Volunteer Country Podcast: Breaking Down the Commitment of CB Cristian Conyer in '3 & Out'

By Jack Foster and Matt RayJul 3, 2022
5C8A50C3-F6AC-4329-B8AE-71E7FCEDC89E
Recruiting

3 & Out: Breaking Down the Commitment of CB Cristian Conyer

By Matt Ray and Jack FosterJul 3, 2022
D2E8E57A-8E33-44E7-9D07-2828748515A1
Recruiting

Impact Report: Vols Land Top CB Target in Conyer

By Matt RayJul 3, 2022