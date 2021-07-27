Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Knoxville hoops product Handje Tamba reclassifies, commits to Rick Barnes and Vols for 2021

Tennessee is getting a gem out of Knoxville Catholic big man Handje Tamba.
Author:
Publish date:

For 26 days, it appeared that Tennessee basketball’s next local product would be 2022 Knoxville Catholic point guard BJ Edwards, who committed to UT on July 1st.

And while Edwards is still firmly entrenched in his commitment to the Vols, Rick Barnes has now landed a commitment from the Irish point guard’s teammate.

Knoxville Catholic big man Handje Tamba, a 7-footer who has played with Edwards for B Maze Elite, revealed that he will be reclassifying to the 2021 class to play for Tennessee immediately.

247 Sports was the first to report the news.

"I'm one of the few people they talked to about giving this opportunity," Tamba said of UT. "It showed that they believe in my potential, they believe in what I can bring to the team. It's a great program and what Rick Barnes has been doing with post players and getting them ready for the next level, that's why I chose Tennessee."

Tamba also revealed that, after discussing the move with his family, they agreed on two words: “Why wait?”

Tamba is the seventh addition to Tennessee’s 2021 class, as he will join Kennedy Chandler, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Jonas Aidoo, Jahmai Mashack, Quentin Diboundje and Justin Powell on Rocky Top.

To see what Tamba brings to the Vols, check out his film in the video below.

Cover photo: @catholic_hoops on Twitter

C7B5BD36-550D-4AEE-9811-89DA96158EB9
Men's Basketball

Knoxville hoops product Handje Tamba reclassifies, commits to Rick Barnes and Vols for 2021

Which_Transfer_Makes_The_Biggest_Impact_-60abc7db9fdd81120ff0e91c_May_24_2021_15_45_53
Football

Oklahoma, Texas Send Joint Request to SEC for Membership

0A794D62-AA5B-4AFA-B222-28FF8E1D2C2F
Football

Elite Vols OL Target Set to Announce College Decision

68A8EBC3-8836-4922-B1F2-E324F1B2EA93
Football

Q & A: Prized DL Walter Nolen addresses his recruitment, Tennessee’s resurgence and more during first day at Powell

80017B95-CDED-4DC7-BEB6-46E0C7AB595D
Recruiting

2022 Vols Commit, QB Tayven Jackson Selected To Polynesian Bowl

763F1280-D7AE-459A-963E-E8DD2B085FC8
Recruiting

Nation’s Top Defensive Prospect to Transfer to Powell High School

vols-gamecocks-102619.jpg
Football

Week 6 Opponent Preview: South Carolina Gamecocks

IMG_2923joe milton
Football

Incoming Transfer Profile: Joe Milton