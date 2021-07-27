Knoxville hoops product Handje Tamba reclassifies, commits to Rick Barnes and Vols for 2021

Tennessee is getting a gem out of Knoxville Catholic big man Handje Tamba.

For 26 days, it appeared that Tennessee basketball’s next local product would be 2022 Knoxville Catholic point guard BJ Edwards, who committed to UT on July 1st.

And while Edwards is still firmly entrenched in his commitment to the Vols, Rick Barnes has now landed a commitment from the Irish point guard’s teammate.

Knoxville Catholic big man Handje Tamba, a 7-footer who has played with Edwards for B Maze Elite, revealed that he will be reclassifying to the 2021 class to play for Tennessee immediately.

247 Sports was the first to report the news.

"I'm one of the few people they talked to about giving this opportunity," Tamba said of UT. "It showed that they believe in my potential, they believe in what I can bring to the team. It's a great program and what Rick Barnes has been doing with post players and getting them ready for the next level, that's why I chose Tennessee."

Tamba also revealed that, after discussing the move with his family, they agreed on two words: “Why wait?”

Tamba is the seventh addition to Tennessee’s 2021 class, as he will join Kennedy Chandler, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Jonas Aidoo, Jahmai Mashack, Quentin Diboundje and Justin Powell on Rocky Top.

To see what Tamba brings to the Vols, check out his film in the video below.

Cover photo: @catholic_hoops on Twitter