Lamonté Turner’s Top Moments as a Vol

Lamonté Turner is no stranger to big moments.

Throughout his lengthy career at Tennessee, Turner produced some of the most memorable shots in program history while helping guide the Vols to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances in 2018 and 2019.

The Florence, Alabama native had been dealing with nagging shoulder issues throughout the past two seasons, at times effecting his nerves so much that his shot was uncharacteristically off at times.

That didn’t stop Turner from becoming one of the clutchest shot-makers to don the orange and white, however.

We take a look back at some of his top moments during his career at Tennessee:

Game-tying three against No. 18 Purdue

Tennessee entered the 2017 Battle 4 Atlantis tournament as a heavy underdog.

Coming off of a 16-16 season that saw them miss the NCAA Tournament, the Vols were unranked and unproven, but not for long.

Trailing by three with under 10 seconds left in regulation, Turner received the ball from Grant Williams on the left wing.

Using a screen, Turner was able to free himself for a split second and rose up in the corner for an open look.

The shot was pure, and the Vols were able to sue that momentum boost to down the Boilermakers for their first statement win of the season.

Tennessee would go on to fall to Villanova in the tournament’s championship game, but not without putting up a fight.

Go-ahead three in final minutes vs. Iowa

Tennessee entered the 2019 NCAA Tournament as one of the favorites to reach the Final Four.

After a regular season that saw the Vols tally over 30 wins and remain atop the AP Top 25 for four consecutive weeks, UT faced off against 10th-seeded Iowa in the Round of 32 in Columbus.

Despite everything going in Tennessee’s favor early, the Vols quickly were dealt some adversity as they saw their 25-point lead vanish.

Turner was having none of that.

At nearly the same spot as the shot he hit against Purdue a year earlier, Turner rose up with a defender tightly on him and put Tennessee back in front, a lead it would not relinquish.

The Vols would go on to fall to the Boilermakers in Louisville, but that didn’t stop Turner from providing fans with another edge-of-your-seat moment.

Game-winner at Rupp

College basketball fans are well-aware of how hard it is to overcome Kentucky and coach John Calipari in their home arena.

One of the loudest crowds in all of sports, the deafening noise inside of Rupp Arena can be overwhelming for opponents.

Not on this night, not for Turner.

With the 15th-ranked Vols down by two with just under 30 seconds remaining, Turner squared his shoulders from the right wing and calmly released a high-arcing three over the outstretched arms of Quade Green.

Bottom.

Tennessee would get a stop on its next possession and seal the victory with a vicious dunk by Admiral Schofield, the Vols’ first win in Lexington in over a decade.

History repeats itself

“Do you know how many game-winners I’ve hit against Kentucky in my head?” Turner asked me at the 2019 SEC Tournament in Nashville.

He had good reason, too.

Facing off against the Wildcats in a highly-anticipated semifinal, Tennessee was looking to avenge its defeat at the hands of Kentucky in the previous year’s conference championship game.

Down by eight with must 2:53 to play, the Vols would furiously rally behind Williams and Schofield, but would need a helping-hand to close the deal.

Enter Turner, the only player who had the benefit of having been in that type of moment several times before.

As Williams swung the ball back up to Schofield on the wing, the current Washington Wizard drove into the paint before kicking it out to Turner at the top of the key.

Catching it in rhythm and confidently rising up with Tyler Herro charging at him, no contest could seemingly deter the result.

Turner’s three would put Tennessee ahead by two, and after another signature defensive stand, the Vols would be heading to their second SEC Championship in as many seasons.

The then-redshirt junior guard’s grin was impossible to miss in the postgame locker room, and although he’s played his last game as a Vol, there’s no doubt that Turner’s legacy at Tennessee is solidified forever.