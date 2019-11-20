Live Updates: Alabama State (0-3) at No. 20 Tennessee (3-0)

It's that time of the week...again.

After an undefeated start through the first two weeks of the regular season, 20th-ranked Tennessee (3-0) hosts Alabama State (0-3) as it looks to extend its win streak to four games.

Join us as we live-blog and discuss ASU vs. UT here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation - it's easy - by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom righthand corner of the Vol Maven logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and in either scenario, it's completely free of charge. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the Vol Maven community.

Starting Lineups

Tennessee

G Lamonte Turner

G Josiah-Jordan James

G Jordan Bowden

G Yves Pons

F John Fulkerson

Alabama State

G Kevin Holston

G Tobi Ewuosho

G Jacoby Ross

F Leon Daniels

F Brandon Battle

First Half

Alabama State wins the opening tip

19:02 - Jordan Bowden opens up the scoring for Tennessee with a three from the wing.

18:11 - Lamonte Turner scoots inside for the easy layup.

17:40 - Bowden finds Turner inside.

Tennessee 7, Alabama State 3

17:12 - Josiah-Jordan James finds John Fulkerson.

15:30 - Tobi Ewuosho hits the three for Alabama State.

14:29 - Turner finds Fulkerson for the layup.

Tennessee 11, Alabama State 6

11:54 - Yves Pons is fouled on a turnaround jumper. Timeout.

11:54 - Pons converts on both free throws for Tennessee.

10:23 - D.J. Heath converts on a midrange jumper for the Hornets.

10:18 - Turner is fouled on the drive. He splits the free throws.

Tennessee 14, Alabama State 8

7:47 - Fulkerson scores down low to end UT's scoring drought.

6:33 - Turner knocks down a jumper from the wing.

6:10 - Timeout on the floor.

Tennessee 18, Alabama State 15

5:54 - Olivier Nkamhoua finds Bowden for the midrange jumper.

5:28 - Bowden is fouled on a drive to the basket. He splits the free throws.

4:40 - Turner hits a three from the corner.

Tennessee 24, Alabama State 17

3:52 - Nkamhoua dunks on the rebound.

Note: Jordan Bowden has crossed the 1,000-point mark for Tennessee

3:31 - Jacoby Ross hits the floater for Alabama State.

3:11 - Fulkerson hits the jump hook.

2:04 - Turner finds Bowden for the corner three.

Tennessee 31, Alabama State 21

0:00 - Bowden hits a three at the buzzer.

HALFTIME: Tennessee 34, Alabama State 23

Second Half

19:00 - Turner finds Fulkerson for the layup.

18:37 - Josiah-Jordan James scores in transition and draws the foul. He connects on the ensuing free throw.

17:16 - Bowden hits a pair of free throws.

Tennessee 43, Alabama State 25

16:32 - Fulkerson is fouled on the dunk attempt. He misses both free throws.

15:55 - Timeout on the floor.

13:02 - James is called for the offensive foul. Basket won't count.

Tennessee 43, Alabama State 26

12:05 - Nkamhoua drives down the lane and scores.

11:38 - Turner scores and draws the foul. He hits the ensuing free throw.

Note: Lamonte Turner has crossed the 1,000-point mark for Tennessee

11:18 - Yves Pons scores.

Tennessee 50, Alabama State 28

10:44 - Davonte Gaines misses the first of a one-and-one.

10:05 - Pons hits both free throws for Tennessee.

9:29 - Pons hits a three from the right wing.

Tennessee 55, Alabama State 35

8:41 - Nkamhoua hits the jump hook.

7:05 - Ewuosho hits a pair of free throws for Alabama State.

6:36 - Drew Pember splits a pair of free throws for the Vols.

Tennessee 60, Alabama State 38

6:26 - Ewuosho hits one of two free throws for the Hornets.

6:03 - Pember converts on a both free throws.

5:38 - Bowden throws it down in transition.

Tennessee 64, Alabama State 39

3:50 - Pember drives to the basket and is fouled. He misses the free throws.

3:08 - James finds Pember down low for the easy score.

2:31 - James finds Nkamhoua for the layup.

2:06 - Gaines breaks away for a transition dunk. Timeout

Tennessee 70, Alabama State 39

1:29 - Gaines scores on the putback.

1:00 - Jacob Fleschman hits a corner three.

FINAL: Tennessee 76, Alabama State 41