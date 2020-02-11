VolunteerCountry
Live Updates: Arkansas (16-7) at Tennessee (13-10)

Cory Sanning

It's that time of the week again. 

After an emphatic loss at the hands of Kentucky on Saturday, Tennessee (13-10, 5-5 SEC) is back in action, hosting Eric Musselman's Arkansas Razorbacks (16-7, 4-6 SEC) at Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday.

Join us as we live-blog and discuss UA vs. UT here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation - it's easy - by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom righthand corner of the Vol Maven logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and in either scenario, it's completely free of charge. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the Vol Maven community!

Pregame Notes

- Freshman guard Josiah-Jordan James has missed the previous three games with a groin injury. His status remains day-to-day.

- Junior forward Yves Pons has recorded at least one block in every game this season. He leads the SEC in blocks per game at 2.7 on average. 

- Senior guard Jordan Bowden currently ranked 10th all-time in program history with 171 makes from beyond the 3-point line. 

- Junior forward John Fulkerson currently leads the Vols in scoring during conference play at 14.0 points per game. 

Starting Lineups

Tennessee

Arkansas

