Live Updates: Arkansas (16-7) at Tennessee (13-10)

It's that time of the week again.

After an emphatic loss at the hands of Kentucky on Saturday, Tennessee (13-10, 5-5 SEC) is back in action, hosting Eric Musselman's Arkansas Razorbacks (16-7, 4-6 SEC) at Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday.

Pregame Notes

- Freshman guard Josiah-Jordan James has missed the previous three games with a groin injury. His status remains day-to-day.

- Junior forward Yves Pons has recorded at least one block in every game this season. He leads the SEC in blocks per game at 2.7 on average.

- Senior guard Jordan Bowden currently ranked 10th all-time in program history with 171 makes from beyond the 3-point line.

- Junior forward John Fulkerson currently leads the Vols in scoring during conference play at 14.0 points per game.

Starting Lineups

Tennessee

Arkansas