VolunteerCountry
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

Live Updates: No. 17 Auburn (24-6) at Tennessee (17-13)

Cory Sanning

It's that time of the week!

Following an inspiring win over Kentucky at Rupp Arena, Tennessee returns home for one final game in Thompson-Boling Arena this season, hosting Bruce Pearl and 17th-ranked Auburn

Join us as we live-blog and discuss AU vs. UT here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation - it's easy - by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom righthand corner of the Vol Maven logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and in either scenario, it's completely free of charge. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the Vol Maven community!

Pre-game Notes

- The Vols will honor senior guards Jordan Bowden and Lamonte Turner 15 minutes prior to tip-off. Both rank top 10 all-time for 3-pointers made at UT.

- Tennessee was unable to nurse a 17-point second half lead at Auburn on Feb. 22.'

- UT is 3-1 on Senior Day during the Rick Barnes era.

Starting Lineups

Tennessee 

Auburn

Comments

Men's Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lady Vols overcome early deficit to advance in SEC Tournament

Tennessee overcame a 13-point second quarter deficit to knock off Missouri in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday.

Cory Sanning

Davis, Horston garner postseason honors

Tennessee junior forward Rennia Davis and freshman guard Jordan Horston were tabbed for All-Conference honors, the SEC announced announced in Tuesday.

Cory Sanning

Sanning: When needed most, James provides spark that Tennessee envisioned

It's been quite the struggle this season for Tennessee freshman guard Josiah-Jordan James, but the former five-star prospect delivered a performance to remember on Tuesday.

Cory Sanning

by

Ct33

Vols flip script in Lexington, knock off Wildcats

Tennessee overcame a 17-point second half deficit behind 27 points from John Fulkerson to knock off No. 6 Kentucky at home on Tuesday.

Cory Sanning

by

Ct33

'I've never seen him have a bad day as a person': Barnes praises Bowden's attitude ahead of Knoxville native's final games at Tennessee

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes reflected on senior guard Jordan Bowden's memorable moments as the Knoxville native's collegiate career comes to a close.

Cory Sanning

Barnes labels Kentucky 'most underrated team' in country ahead of matchup in Lexington

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes held high praise for John Calipari's Kentucky Wildcats during his weekly press conference on Monday.

Cory Sanning

by

Ct33

'I don't know if there has been a more difficult and sad ending': Barnes reflects on Turner's impact ahead of Senior Night

Tennessee senior guard Lamonte Turner's collegiate career came to an abrupt end on Dec. 21, and Rick Barnes reflected on the Florence native's impact on the Vols ahead of his senior night ceremony.

Cory Sanning

Sanning: Horston's poise in the biggest moment speaks to her character

Tennessee freshman guard Jordan Horston came through for the Lady Vols down the stretch, scoring the go-ahead basket with less than a second remaining in a 56-55 win over Auburn on Sunday.

Cory Sanning

Watch: Vescovi’s family discusses surprising him in Knoxville

Santiago Vescovi’s family briefly met with reporters after traveling from Uruguay to surprise him.

Volunteer Country Staff

Boughter: Blown leads making life harder than it needs to be for the Vols

Second half inconsistencies continue to plague Tennessee down the stretch, making it much harder than it should be for the Vols. Jacob Boughter explains why.

Jacob Boughter