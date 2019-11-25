Vol
Live Updates: Chattanooga (3-2) at No. 17 Tennessee (4-0)

Cory Sanning

It's that time of the week.

17th-ranked Tennessee (4-0) looks to continue its hot streak on Monday as it hosts Chattanooga (3-2) at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Starting Lineups

Tennessee

G Lamonte Turner

G Josiah-Jordan James

G Jordan Bowden

G Yves Pons

F John Fulkerson

Chattanooga

G David Jean-Baptiste

G Maurice Commander

F Rod Johnson

F Ramon Vila

F Matt Ryan

First Half

Chattanooga wins the opening tip

19:41 - Rod Johnson hits the jump hook for the Mocs.

18:43 - Lamonte Turner finds Jordan Bowden for a corner three.

--

17:34 - Turner finds Bowden for a jumper from the foul line.

Tennessee 5, Chattanooga 4

15:40 - Timeout on the floor.

