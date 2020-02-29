VolunteerCountry
Live Updates: Florida (18-10) at Tennessee (15-13)

Cory Sanning

It's that time of the week.

Following a blowout loss to Arkansas on the road, Tennessee returns home for a showdown with rival Florida at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Join us as we live-blog and discuss UF vs. UT here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation - it's easy - by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom righthand corner of the Vol Maven logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and in either scenario, it's completely free of charge. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the Vol Maven community!

Starting Lineups

Tennessee 

G Josiah-Jordan James

G Jordan Bowden

G Santiago Vescovi

G Yves Pons

F John Fulkerson

Florida

G Andrew Nembhard

G Noah Locke

G Scottie Lewis

F Keyontae Johnson

F Kerry Blackshear

First Half

Tennessee wins the opening tip

18:19 - John Fulkerson scores down low.

17:30 - Santiago Vescovi gets inside for an easy score.

16:34 - Jordan Bowden finds Josiah-Jordan James for the layup.

Tennessee 6, Florida 2

15:16 - Timeout on the floor.

Tennessee 6, Florida 5

14:43 - Yves Pons hits a turnaround jumper.

13:21 - Fulkerson scores down low.

11:53 - James knocks down a three from the right wing. Timeout, Florida.

Tennessee 13, Florida 9

