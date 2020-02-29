Live Updates: Florida (18-10) at Tennessee (15-13)

It's that time of the week.

Following a blowout loss to Arkansas on the road, Tennessee returns home for a showdown with rival Florida at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Starting Lineups

Tennessee

G Josiah-Jordan James

G Jordan Bowden

G Santiago Vescovi

G Yves Pons

F John Fulkerson

Florida

G Andrew Nembhard

G Noah Locke

G Scottie Lewis

F Keyontae Johnson

F Kerry Blackshear

First Half

Tennessee wins the opening tip

18:19 - John Fulkerson scores down low.

17:30 - Santiago Vescovi gets inside for an easy score.

16:34 - Jordan Bowden finds Josiah-Jordan James for the layup.

Tennessee 6, Florida 2

15:16 - Timeout on the floor.

Tennessee 6, Florida 5

14:43 - Yves Pons hits a turnaround jumper.

13:21 - Fulkerson scores down low.

11:53 - James knocks down a three from the right wing. Timeout, Florida.

Tennessee 13, Florida 9