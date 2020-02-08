Live Updates: No. 15 Kentucky (17-5) at Tennessee (13-9)

It's that time of the week.

Following a narrow win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday, Tennessee returns home to face John Calipari and 15th-ranked Kentucky at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Starting Lineups

Tennessee

G Jordan Bowden

G Santiago Vescovi

G Yves Pons

F John Fulkerson

F Uros Plavsic

Kentucky

G Ashton Hagans

G Tyrese Maxey

G Immanuel Quickley

F Nick Richards

F E.J. Montgomery

First Half

Kentucky wins the opening tip

18:46 - John Fulkerson knocks down a turnaround jumper on the baseline.

18:00 - Uros Plavisc scores off the second chance.

17:33 - Immanuel Quickley knocks down a corner three.

Kentucky 5, Tennessee 4

15:53 - Timeout on the floor.

Kentucky 7, Tennessee 4

15:10 - E.J. Montgomery finishes at the rim.

14:26 - Fulkerson hits another baseline turnaround.

12:13 - Santiago Vescovi gets to the rim for an easy layup.

11:57 - Timeout on the floor.

Kentucky 9, Tennessee 8

11:57 - Juzang converts a pair of free throws.

11:38 - Fulkerson is fouled down low by Nick Richards. He splits the ensuing free throws.

10:48 - Richards scores down low.

Kentucky 13, Tennessee 9

10:40 - Fulkerson is fouled at the basket. He hits both free throws.

10:04 - Davonte Gaines is fouled underneath the basket by Quickley. He misses both free throws.

8:59 - Tyrese Maxey scores and draws the foul. He connects on the free throw.

Kentucky 18, Tennessee 11

8:38 - Vescovi is fouled by Hagans. He hits both free throws.

7:57 - Yves Pons gets to the rim and scores.

7:43 - Timeout on the floor.

Kentucky 18, Tennessee 15

7:20 - Richards scores and draws the foul. He hits the ensuing free throw.

6:44 - Timeout, Tennessee.

Kentucky 23, Tennessee 15

6:11 - Fulkerson is fouled down low. He splits the free throws.

5:52 - Jordan Bowden gets to the basket for an easy layup.

5:30 - Vescovi is fouled, double bonus in effect. He connects on both free throws.

Kentucky 28, Tennessee 20

4:25 - Vescovi finds Jalen Johnson for a three from the right wing.

4:05 - Hagans converts on a pair of free throws.

3:46 - Timeout on the floor.

Kentucky 32, Tennessee 23

1:22 - Richards fouls Fulkerson. He connects on both free throws.

1:22 - Timeout, Kentucky.

Kentucky 34, Tennessee 25

0:39 - Bowden knocks down a three from the left wing.

0:01 - Fulkerson is fouled. He hits both free throws.

HALFTIME: Kentucky 37, Tennessee 30

Second Half

18:22 - Juzang hits a corner three.