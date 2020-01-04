Live Updates: LSU (8-4) at Tennessee (8-4)

It's that time of the week.

After a horrendous showing against Wisconsin, Tennessee (8-4) opens up its conference schedule by hosting Will Wade and LSU (8-4) at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Join us as we live-blog and discuss LSU vs. UT here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation - it's easy - by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom righthand corner of the Vol Maven logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and in either scenario, it's completely free of charge. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the Vol Maven community.

Starting Lineups

G Josiah-Jordan James

G Jordan Bowden

G Santiago Vescovi

G Yves Pons

F John Fulkerson

LSU

G Javonte Smart

G Skylar Mays

F Darius Days

F Trendon Watford

F Emmitt Williams

First Half

LSU wins the opening tip

18:42 - Yves Pons knocks down a fadeaway to get the scoring started.

18:14 - Javonte Smart knocks down his first three of the game.

17:41 - Jordan Bowden finds John Fulkerson for the alley oop finish.

LSU 7, Tennessee 4

17:12 - Santiago Vescovi hits his first three as a Vol.

16:47 - Vescovi knocks down another three from the right wing.

15:57 - Bowden finds Fulkerson for another slam. Timeout Tigers.

Tennessee 12, LSU 7