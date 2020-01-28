VolunteerCountry
Live Updates: Texas A&M (9-9) at Tennessee (12-7)

Cory Sanning

It's that time of the week.

Following a narrow loss to Kansas at historic Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, Tennessee returns home to face Buzz Williams and the Texas A&M Aggies at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Starting Lineups

Tennessee

G Josiah-Jordan James

G Santiago Vescovi

G Jordan Bowden

G Yves Pons

F John Fulkerson

Texas A&M

G Savion Flagg

G Wendell Mitchell

G Andre Gordon

F Emanuel Miller

F Josh Nebo

First Half 

Texas A&M wins the opening tip

17:58 - Yves Pons opens up the scoring with a three. 

17:04 - Josiah-Jordan James finds John Fulkerson for the layup. 

16:38 - Wendell Mitchell hits a three from the corner.

Tennessee 5, Texas A&M 3

15:48 - Timeout on the floor

