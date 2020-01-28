Live Updates: Texas A&M (9-9) at Tennessee (12-7)

It's that time of the week.

Following a narrow loss to Kansas at historic Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, Tennessee returns home to face Buzz Williams and the Texas A & M Aggies at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Join us as we live-blog and discuss A & M vs. UT here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation - it's easy - by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom righthand corner of the Vol Maven logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and in either scenario, it's completely free of charge. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the Vol Maven community!

Starting Lineups

Tennessee

G Josiah-Jordan James

G Santiago Vescovi

G Jordan Bowden

G Yves Pons

F John Fulkerson

Texas A & M

G Savion Flagg

G Wendell Mitchell

G Andre Gordon

F Emanuel Miller

F Josh Nebo

First Half

Texas A & M wins the opening tip

17:58 - Yves Pons opens up the scoring with a three.

17:04 - Josiah-Jordan James finds John Fulkerson for the layup.

16:38 - Wendell Mitchell hits a three from the corner.

Tennessee 5, Texas A & M 3

15:48 - Timeout on the floor