Live Updates: Vanderbilt (9-16) at Tennessee (14-11)

Starting Lineups

Tennessee

G Josiah-Jordan James

G Jordan Bowden

G Santiago Vescovi

G Yves Pons

F John Fulkerson

Vanderbilt

G Saben Lee

G Scotty Pippen Jr.

G Maxwell Evans

F Dylan Disu

F Ejike Obinna

First Half

Tennessee wins the opening tip

18:13 - Yves Pons hits a turnaround from the baseline.

17:20 - Jordan Bowden hits a three from the corner.

15:28 - Timeout on the floor.

Tennessee 5, Vanderbilt 2

14:49 - Timeout on the floor (review). Foul called on Scotty Pippen Jr.

14:36 - Davonte Gaines scores on a putback.

13:47 - Santiago Vescovi scores.

Tennessee 9, Vanderbilt 5

13:06 - Dylan Disu hits a three for the Commodores.

11:54 - Foul on Vanderbilt. Timeout on the floor.

Tennessee 9, Vanderbilt 8

11:09 - John Fulkerson hits a pair of free throws.

10:03 - Vescovi finds Pons for the dunk.

7:59 - Jalen Johnson finds Jordan Bowden for a jumper.

Tennessee 15, Vanderbilt 12

7:23 - Timeout on the floor.

Tennessee 15, Vanderbilt 12

7:17 - Bowden is fouled. He hits both free throws.

5:44 - Timeout, Tennessee.

Tennessee 17, Vanderbilt 17

5:16 - Wright scores in transition for Vanderbilt.

4:25 - Wright knocks down a three.

4:12 - Bowden knocks down a three from the top of the key.

Vanderbilt 22, Tennessee 20

3:02 - Bowden is fouled in transition. Timeout on the floor.

Vanderbilt 22, Tennessee 20

3:02 - Bowden knocks down a pair of free throws.

1:50 - Timeout, Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt 24, Tennessee 22

1:44 - Vescovi is fouled in transition. He knocks down both free throws.

1:20 - Wright is fouled. He knocks down both free throws for the Commodores.

0:53 - Pons scores down low.

Vanderbilt 28, Tennessee 26

0:02 - Johnson scores.

HALFTIME: Tennessee 28, Vanderbilt 28