NBA postpones remainder of season: What that means for former Vols

The NBA officially entered a stage of shutdown on Wednesday following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Commissioner Adam Silver announced that effective immediately, all competition will be suspended until further notice after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

"The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight's schedule until further notice," the league said in a statement. "The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic."

Just what does this mean for former Tennessee standouts currently playing in the league?

Here's a quick breakdown at how former Vols are fairing this season:

Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers

Harris is in the midst of one his better all-around seasons as a pro.

The Tennessee alum is averaging 19.4 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 47 percent from the field with a 36 percent mark from three-point range. He's also helped the 76ers reach a 39-26 record through 65 games, good for sixth in the east.

Josh Richardson, Philadelphia 76ers

Known for his stout defense and ability to knock down shots from distance, Richardson has been his usual consistent presence on both ends, albeit his three-point shot has been a bit off.

He's averaging 13.8 points in 31 minutes per game, shooting 43 percent from the floor and just 33 percent from distance.

Richardson has dealt with some nagging injuries this season, but his overall performance has hardly diminished since his departure from Miami.

Grant Williams, Boston Celtics

Heading into the season, there was hardly a soul that believed that Williams would be a big-time statistical contributor in his rookie season.

Putting up averages of just 3.5 points and 2.7 rebounds in 16 minutes, the former two-time SEC Player of the Year has found ways to impact the Celtics outside of putting up big numbers.

A tremendous locker room presence that never holds his head low, Williams is a workhorse that boasts a relentless drive, like his former teammate Admiral Schofield, to get better every day.

He'll likely not end up sniffing stardom in the league, but there's no reason to think he can't contribute for years to come.

Admiral Schofield, Washington Wizards

Much like Williams, Schofield entered the NBA with outside doubt.

Many pundits were unsure whether or not he could transition to the perimeter full-time, but he sure proved them wrong during his senior season at Tennessee.

Schofield is currently on a two-way deal, appearing in games for both the Wizards and their G-League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go. Like Williams, he's putting up averages of just 3.1 points and 1.3 rebounds, but he continues to work as if he's still an all-conference player on Rocky Top.

Jordan Bone, Detroit Pistons

Bone was the fourth-to-last pick in this past year's NBA Draft, but an impressive showing at the NBA Scouting Combine earned him a two-way deal that has saw him primarily suit up in the G-League.

He's appeared in just 10 games for the Pistons and has scored 12 total points while logging eight total assists.

His explosive athleticism for a point guard may earn him a full-time spot one day, but for now, he's working on honing his game in the minor leagues.

Kyle Alexander, Miami Heat

Alexander went undrafted, but signed a two-way deal with the Heat and has been a solid contributor for the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Appearing in 23 games, he's mustering up 10.6 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 69 percent from the floor. He's yet to take the floor for his first taste of real NBA action, but his persistence is paying off.

An organization such as Miami would not keep him around if that was not the case.

What does this mean for their future?

Obviously, the world's current state of limbo does not bode well for any NBA player at this point.

With the playoffs approaching and the outbreak of coronavirus seemingly unstoppable at this point, there's no telling when the season will resume. For the first time, the NBA Finals could be held in August rather than June.

It doesn't seem right, but it's better to be safe than sorry.