NBA Players Offer Support to Kennedy Chandler After Announcing His Commitment to Tennessee

Tennessee Basketball received big news on Friday evening, when 5-star point guard Kennedy Chandler announced that he would commit to the Volunteers. Chandler’s decision, which was live streamed on Instagram by Sports Center, came as no surprise; however, it still put Tennessee’s rise to national prominence on full display, as numerous highly talented NBA players praised Chandler and the Volunteers.

Chandler told the media that the reason for his decision to attend the University of Tennessee was because he wanted to play for his state. “I will always (represent) my city,” said Chandler. “But I’m gonna play for my state.” Former Oklahoma point guard Trae Young immediately offered support for Chandler in the minutes following his decision, telling the younger player that there’s “nothing like (representing) the home state.”

Ja Morant, who moved to Tennessee after being drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies, also offered support for Chandler referring to him as his “brother.”

Morant watched Kennedy’s decision on Instagram in its entirety — offering support for the Memphis native throughout the event, and even gave support for Tennessee after the announcement.

In addition to Morant and Young, former Tennessee power forward Grant Williams also praises the No. 1 point guard in the nation, in addition to making a push for Pablo Banchero to join him on Rocky Top.

The significance of the NBA Players praising the Vols cannot be underestimated, as it shows how far Rick Barnes and the Volunteers have truly come as a program. Tennessee is now competing — and beating out — blue blood programs for top recruits, putting them at the top of the College Basketball food chain.

After being a top contender for the National Title two seasons ago, and high expectations for the upcoming season, there is no doubt that Tennessee will be a force to be reckoned with for the foreseeable future. In fact, the program signed one of its best classes in school history last off-season, and another one now seems to be looming on the horizon now. With Rick Barnes as the head coach, Tennessee Basketball’s future is one of the brightest in the entire nation; and it will be an extremely fun next few years for Vol Fans in Thompson-Boling Arena.