New Tennessee Basketball Assistant Justin Gainey Discusses Vols Signee Kennedy Chandler

New Tennessee assistant basketball coach Justin Gainey has plenty of experience with the point guard position.

Aafter all, he was one when his North Carolina State team faced Rick Barnes, who was at Clemson at the time.

"I coached against Justin when he was the point guard at NC State," Barnes said. "He was an incredibly tough competitor then, and he has that same tenacity now as a coach. Justin has a passion for on-court player development that fits well with our staff. Our players are going to love working with him to grow their game.”

One of those players is Kennedy Chandler, the star-studded point guard out of Memphis (via Sunrise Christian Academy) who should make an immediate splash for the Vols.

Gainey spoke on how excited he is to work with the talented incoming freshman and what they could accomplish working together.

“The opportunity to work with Kennedy Chandler is something I'm excited for,” Gainey said. “I've watched him from a distance and I'm a guy that loves watching and studying the point guard position.

“So, when you get a young guy like Kennedy that plays that position at a high, high level and is versatile at that position and can score and make his teammates better, while also making his main focus winning? I'm just so excited. I'm pulling out old film, because I know he's going to challenge me too and it's going to be a really fun experience and I can't wait."