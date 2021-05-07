Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

New Tennessee Basketball Assistant Justin Gainey Discusses Vols Signee Kennedy Chandler

Author:
Publish date:

New Tennessee assistant basketball coach Justin Gainey has plenty of experience with the point guard position.

Aafter all, he was one when his North Carolina State team faced Rick Barnes, who was at Clemson at the time.

"I coached against Justin when he was the point guard at NC State," Barnes said. "He was an incredibly tough competitor then, and he has that same tenacity now as a coach. Justin has a passion for on-court player development that fits well with our staff. Our players are going to love working with him to grow their game.”

One of those players is Kennedy Chandler, the star-studded point guard out of Memphis (via Sunrise Christian Academy) who should make an immediate splash for the Vols.

Gainey spoke on how excited he is to work with the talented incoming freshman and what they could accomplish working together.

“The opportunity to work with Kennedy Chandler is something I'm excited for,” Gainey said. “I've watched him from a distance and I'm a guy that loves watching and studying the point guard position.

“So, when you get a young guy like Kennedy that plays that position at a high, high level and is versatile at that position and can score and make his teammates better, while also making his main focus winning? I'm just so excited. I'm pulling out old film, because I know he's going to challenge me too and it's going to be a really fun experience and I can't wait."

255DDFE0-C8B3-4C2B-9FBB-C7507A6D12B0
Men's Basketball

New Tennessee Basketball Assistant Justin Gainey Discusses Vols Signee Kennedy Chandler

4FB3405E-E96A-43BC-853B-A445144D1F0E
Men's Basketball

Rick Barnes Talks ‘Terrific’ Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Reclassification Process

3F5EA932-1DA4-47C5-B403-A53EAE047562
Recruiting

Fast-Rising OL Valen Erickson Talks Vols Offer, Upcoming Trip, and More

USATSI_15019754_168390308_lowres
Football

Impact Report: Vols Land Do-It-All WR in Mississippi State Transfer Javonta Payton

USATSI_15018574_168390308_lowres
Recruiting

Tennessee Lands Mississippi State WR Transfer Javonta Payton

048352E8-4863-451F-92F6-7EBA7ED7FB67
Recruiting

Scout's Take: An In-Depth Look at Tayven Jackson's Game

51C614A9-D121-43D1-ABC8-5C1CB66FAE6B
Football

Vols QB Commit Jackson Discusses Decision to Choose Tennessee, Elite 11 Performance

Rod Clark
Men's Basketball

Vols Assistant Rod Clark Discusses Opportunity to Coach At Tennessee