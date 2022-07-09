Newcomer Profile: DJ Jefferson

After flying up the rankings late in his recruitment, four-star wing DJ Jefferson committed to Tennessee basketball on May 20th, the most recent addition to the Vols' 2022 class. Here is everything you need to know about the freshman out of Minnesota Preparatory Academy.

Background:

Incoming Tennessee wing DJ Jefferson is originally from Richardson, Texas and attended Berkner Highschool before transferring and finishing his high school career at Minnesota Preparatory Academy. The 6'5" 190-pound prospect is ranked as a four-star and No. 78 in 247sports' rankings along with No. 48 by On3. Jefferson joins a solid 21st-ranked class that features five-star Julian Phillips, four-star BJ Edwards, Tobe Awaka and Indiana State graduate-transfer Tyreke Key.

After de-committing from Tulsa in March due to coaching change, Jefferson was generally unknown on the national stage leading up to his May 20th commitment to Tennessee, sitting at No. 289 just a few weeks beforehand. He eventually shot up the rankings to No. 76. As a senior, Jefferson averaged 16.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.0 steals per game. However, it was his performance at the Iverson Classic that put him on the Vols' radar along with the rest of the nation. Jefferson initially was left off the roster for the showcase, but showed that he belonged with some of best in the country with an impressive 13 points.

Fit:

Jefferson's late rise shows a lot of promise for Tennessee basketball, and he likely still has much to prove. Jefferson has all of the tools necessary to thrive under Vols' head coach Rick Barnes.' system. On offense, Jefferson is a three-level scorer with the ability to create offense for himself. He has a smooth jumpshot and excels from behind the arc. He is comfortable attacking the rim with a good burst when he gets there. On the defensive side, Jefferson has good instincts that will grow under coach Barnes' defensive mindset. He is able to jump passing lanes and has quick hands. Jefferson has all of the tools and the potential to be a great player under Barnes.

Impact Rating:

Jefferson will not likely make an immediate impact out of the gates for the 2022 season, but he will likely be provided with many chances to prove himself and grow as a wing off the bench behind Josiah Jordan-James. Currently, there is a lot of unknowns for Tennessee outside of JJJ as far as wing-play is concerned. Jefferson will compete for minutes with Sophomore Jahmai Mashack and could eventually become an effective scorer off the bench.

6.5 of 10