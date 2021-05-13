Newcomer Profile: Kennedy Chandler

Background: SI All-American and UT commit Kennedy Chandler hails from Memphis, Tennessee, and played high school ball at Briarcrest Christian before transferring to Sunrise Christian Academy for his senior year. The 6'1", 170-pound prospect will come to UT as the highest-rated point guard in the 2021 recruiting class, according to the SI99.

During Chandler's sophomore year at Briarcrest, he led the team to the DII-AA state title, earning the tournament MVP honors in the process. Chandler was also named DII-AA Tennessee Mr. Basketball that year. In the spring and summer of 2019, Chandler played 20 games for the MoKan Elite in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, averaging 15.1 points, 6 assists, and 4.2 rebounds. Chandler is the third highest-ranked recruit to pick the Vols since 2007, following Tobias Harris in 2010 and Scotty Hopson in 2008.

Fit: Vols Head Coach Rick Barnes will be working with the highest-rated point guard prospect that he has coached. Barnes is known for his extensive work with point guards. He is tough on them in the process, harping on their ability to play sound defense. This should not be a problem for Chandler, as his wingspan is good for his size, and he is constantly looking to force turnovers and creates overwhelming pressure on opposing point guards. On the offense, Chandler is a great distributor. With his keen awareness and exceptional passing ability, Chandler should excel in being able to get the ball to the big men down low, which is an integral part of a successful Rick Barnes squad. With his speed, wingspan, good decision-making on offense, and effort on defense, Chandler will be a great fit in Barnes' system.

Impact Prediction: Chandler's unselfishness and superb awareness will allow him to excel in being able to get the ball to guys like Jonas Aidoo and John Fulkerson down low. Chandler has already made an impact for the Vols off the court, as he has been the catalyst for the high-level 2021 Tennessee recruiting class, featuring players such as Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Jonas Aidoo. On the court, Chandler's raw talent and ability to check all the boxes to succeed in a Rick Barnes system will allow him to start right away and have an immediate impact for the Vols in the upcoming season.