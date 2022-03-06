Nichols: For Tennessee and John Fulkerson, “A Simple Thank You” Will Never Be Enough

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — John Fulkerson leaned toward the microphone, casting a glance of warning before he cut in to precede the question I was about to ask him.

“This is the last question I’ll ever get in TBA,” he warned. “Make it a good one. No pressure. But make it a good one.”

Right, John. No pressure.

Only the final question of your six-year home tenure as a beacon in basketball — and life, really — for kids all across the state who grow up wanting to become what you embody: a Tennessee Volunteer.

Ryan Schumpert, my colleague who works for Rocky Top Insider, would later say this moment was the journalism version of giving someone a wide-open three-point shot — and then applying a gentle, smiling reminder of “hey, no pressure” before the ball is released.

When Fulkerson said that, I may have gulped a little.

But, after hemming and hawing for a moment, I let the question rip.

I went with my planned inquiry, asking John about what led him to speak to the crowd during pregame on Saturday — and if there was anything he wanted to reiterate from those two-and-a-half minutes at center court.

Did I knock down the shot? I guess that’s up for you to determine via his answer, which you can find below.

What I do know, though, is that no player will ever mean as much to fans, to coaches, to East Tennessee and to the state in general as John Fulkerson.

The Kingsport Kid, who came to Tennessee tall and lanky from Christ School in North Carolina after transferring from his hometown high school, Dobyns-Bennett.

The clumsy underclassman, who played behind his own classmate, Grant Williams, before chipping away to earn his own slot in Rick Barnes’ lineup.

The dominant force, who overcame that clumsiness — and occasionally used it to his advantage — by backing down opponents and rotating on the block to beat countless athletes whose résumés and star power far outshined that of the close-cropped guy who just dominated them for 40 minutes.

The NIL machine, whose deals with Mayfield Milk, Nothing Too Fancy and his beloved Pal’s Sudden Service are just too fitting given the quirky persona Fulkerson has displayed over the years.

The constant giver, whose time outside basketball is often spent making others smile, and who will use a portion of those NIL earnings to donate to the Tennessee Fund for every point the team scores this season.

The “I’m just like you” student, who displayed that loyalty on Saturday by clambering up into the student section after the Arkansas win — but only after he waved the giant Power T flag at midcourt after the buzzer sounded.

The incredible teammate, whose love and dedication provided such inspiration to Kennedy Chandler that Chandler — a potential lottery pick who has never gone into the student section to celebrate — made an exception to that on Saturday because he wanted to join in Fulky’s fun.

The irresistible quote machine, who has overtaken press conferences time and time again in ways that can only make you shake your head and chuckle.

The decimated player, marred by two injuries and two battles with COVID-19, who never quite lived up to the on-court potential created by of his greatest breakout performances.

And the ultimate Volunteer, who gritted his way up the depth chart, who overcame injuries and sickness, who forgave and forgot the Omar Payne cheap shot that all but ended his career last season, and who maintained a bright, forgiving, resilient and determined spirit through every circumstance he encountered during a remarkably unheard-of run on Rocky Top.

10 descriptions listed above. 45 teammates through the years. 159 games in a Tennessee uniform. Six years of memories that will last a lifetime.

Of course, the run is far from over, as the Vols will start SEC Tournament play next week in Tampa before entering the gauntlet that is The Big Dance.

Still, if there were ever a time to recognize Fulkerson’s contributions, now is when to do it — but more on that later.

This year may not have gone how anyone expected for Fulkerson, who has reverted to a bench role and has averaged 7.3 points and 4.6 rebounds in 28 appearances.

But those numbers do not tell the full story of his legacy, either — of the moments described above, or of the feelings he has inspired in people across Tennessee.

“He really is like a fans’ player,” said Mary Jo Collins, a longtime UT fan who spoke fondly of Fulkerson on Saturday. “Always so humble, always so amazing.”

Collins even went so far as to suggest that Fulkerson might some day come back and coach.

Whether he does or not, though, one thing is for certain: the imprint he has left on this program, university and community is undeniable.

In his answer to me on Saturday, Fulkerson reiterated that “a simple thank you is not enough.”

Fulkerson meant that as a sentiment from himself to Tennessee and the relationships he’s developed, and he mentioned that he may take some time later to figure out how to offer proper thanks for everything he’s experienced.

But I think that effort should also go from Tennessee to Fulkerson, since no player has epitomized everything we love about college athletics quite like he has.

In other words? Do exactly what I suggested after UT’s win over Arizona in December.

Hang a banner. Give him a key. Do something else for Fulkerson before he’s gone for good.

Because, for those who have covered, watched, or merely enjoyed his presence over these last six years, “a simple thank you” will never be enough.

For the laughs. For the cheers. For the memories.

For the incredible impact registered in a career that could be measured in even greater detail than the “six-page letter” Fulkerson mentioned he might have to write to sum up his time in Knoxville.

So, Tennessee, it’s time to act — at least if you want to give more than a basic goodbye to your greatest ambassador before he’s really done.

No pressure or anything, though.

It’s not like time is ticking.