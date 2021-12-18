Nichols: Tennessee-Memphis May Have Been Canceled, But Vols Still Figured Out How to Win the Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee players streaked up and down the hardwood at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

Rick Barnes watched carefully from the sideline, and fans cheered with every dunk.

The mood, once sour, had turned relatively buoyant. But, while the Vols provided highlights, a message on the screen above center court provided a stark dose of reality.

"TODAY'S MEMPHIS-TENNESSEE GAME AT BRIDGESTONE ARENA IN NASHVILLE HAS BEEN CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 PROTOCOLS WITHIN THE MEMPHIS PROGRAM."

A Startling Shift

Prior to tip-off, the mindset across the arena seemed optimistic.

The 18th-ranked Vols were set to take on the Tigers in the third installment of a renewed rivalry, and discussions from each coaching staff appeared to lean toward continuing the series after this season.

As time ticked toward tip-off, fans began to filter into the arena. Moments later, UT's players strolled through the bowels of the arena toward their locker room.

In the media room, breakfast food was laid out across tables. Journalists milled about, scooping eggs and ham onto their plates before the game.

Suddenly, a voice rang out from the center of the room: "Holy sh--t, the game is canceled!"

In shock, a handful of people sped toward Tennessee's locker room.

The Vols' equipment staff, which had just hauled bags of equipment from the team's bus, began stacking bags of basketballs in preparation for their trip back to Knoxville.

Meanwhile, Tennessee's warmup-clad players ambled through the arena -- phones pressed to their ears, shock across their faces.

For some, this experience was new. But for those who had experienced the SEC Tournament cancelation against Alabama last March, it was all too familiar.

Still, Vols coach Rick Barnes reiterated the difference in this case. Last time, he said, he had an "eerie feeling" the night before the game that the tournament would be canceled.

This time, however?

"We got a call when we were on the bus that there was a possibility the game might not be played."

Making Lemonade out of Lemons

Following the official announcement, players made connections and media members scrambled.

Meanwhile, Tennessee fans let their thoughts be heard.

Some booed. Others yelled. Several simply filed out, stomping toward the exits in frustration.

"This makes no sense whatsoever," one person said.

"It's kind of disrespectful, honestly," said another.

Still, all was not lost.

As shock reverberated through the almost-empty arena, Tennessee's players filtered onto the floor.

There was still some basketball left to play.

Barnes grabbed the mic next to the court and informed fans that the team would scrimmage, so as not to leave fans without some sort of show.

Before taking the floor, Tennessee's players held a dunk contest that drew oooh's and ahhhh's from players and fans alike.

The Vols' bench whooped with each slam, and the energy turned as UT athletes donned practice uniforms for a rather unconventional game.

Then, when assistant coach Rod Clark tossed the ball at mid-court, the game was on.

Zakai Zeigler zigged his way through defenders. Santiago Vescovi tossed a couple no-look passes. John Fulkerson slammed one home. Barnes coached as sternly as usual.

In response, fans shouted "Thank you!" to Tennessee's staff members for turning a chaotic day into one of positivity. But the on-court display was far from the end for the Vols' efforts.

Aside from getting a deeper glimpse into their team's practice habits, Tennessee supporters were also met with an easier ability to connect with players.

When a little boy motioned to Plavsic, the 7-footer responded with a smile, a "What's up, buddy?" and a wave in return.

After the team huddled, several players took turns with the microphone to thank fans for staying anyway.

Vescovi, for his turn, led a quick chant of, "It's Great to be a Tennessee Vol."

As the team walked off the floor, players took picture with fans and interacted in a way that can be rare given the way college basketball operates.

And finally, in summation, some onlookers offered a perspective that was far different than the one felt right after the cancelation:

"That was better than an actual game."

The Aftermath

Going forward, Tennessee will gear up for matchups with No. 8 Arizona and No. 6 Alabama .

As for the Vols and Tigers, it's unknown whether these teams will play next season. My guess would be yes, especially after what happened in Nashville.

If that game does happen, Barnes reiterated Friday that he would want it to be in the mid-state.

"We want to have a presence here," he said.

With the way Tennessee fans are spread across this region, Barnes' goal has been established long before this game was ever announced.

But Saturday's post-cancelation efforts resulted a greater connection to this area -- and to Tennessee fans in general -- than a scoreboard will ever show.

And, in this writer's opinion, that may be an even bigger win than the one we were originally supposed to see.