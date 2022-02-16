Skip to main content

Overtime: Final Thoughts From Tennessee's Statement Win Over Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– The No. 16 Tennessee Vols knocked off rival No. 4 Kentucky in Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday night. 

The Vols were not phased by the daunting matchup and made it eight consecutive conference wins, and head coach Rick Barnes is now 9-7 against the Wildcats as since coming to Rocky Top and 5-2 in Thompson-Boling Arena. 

After the game, Volunteer Country's Jack Foster and senior WUTK Rock Solid Sports member Jackson Williams discussed the magnitude of Tennessee's first Top-5 win since 2019. 

It cannot be understated how significant a factor the crowd was in TBA against Kentucky, as the Tennessee fanbase continued to show it creates one of the toughest environments for opposing teams in the nation. 

And it's in the numbers, too, as the Vols are now 14-0 at home this season and have earned three huge wins over (then; No. 3 current) No. 6 Arizona, No. 4 Kentucky and (then) No. 13 LSU. 

Jack and Jackson talk the fans' impact, Kennedy Chandler's phenomenal performance, a breakout performance for Jonas Aidoo, continued improvement for John Fulkerson and more in the video above. 

Photo Credit: Tennessee Athletics 

