Report: Santiago Vescovi to Return to Tennessee for Senior Season

After entering the NBA Draft process while keeping his collegiate eligibility following the Vols’ 2021-2022 season, Santiago Vescovi is reportedly expected to withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to Tennessee for his senior season.

The report comes from On3’s Jeff Goodman (see below).

Vescovi’s return to Tennessee is huge for the BasketVols, as Vescovi serves as an excellent and experienced backcourt option for Tennessee that just put together a career year in his junior season.

With the report, Vescovi is the second Vol to withdraw from the NBA Draft and come back to Tennessee for his senior year, as Josiah-Jordan James made the same decision last week.

With Vescovi returning to Tennessee, the roster outlook for Vols basketball is booming for the upcoming season, as Vescovi and James’ returns join additions of five-star PF Julian Phillips, four-star wing D.J. Jefferson, transfer Tyreke Key and freshman guard B.J. Edwards.

This story will be updated when more information is available.