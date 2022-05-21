Skip to main content

Report: Vols Standout Forward Josiah Jordan-James to Return to Tennessee

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

According to a report from Jon Rothstein, Tennessee is getting a key piece back on Rocky Top, as Josiah Jordan-James will return to Tennessee and withdraw from the NBA Draft.

James' decision to test the NBA Draft waters at the time was something Vols head coach Rick Barnes saw coming.

"Yes, I think it is good for him, I do. He will do that," Barnes said on James entering the 2022 NBA Draft process. "Jo is a very methodical and well-thought-out person. He will do it based on how he feels and when he decides when he is going to announce, whether he is going to do it or not."

James put together a career-year on Rocky Top this past season, totaling 10.3 points per game, six rebounds per game and shot 38.8 percent from the field.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The South Carolina native was crucial to Tennessee's SEC Championship winning season, and he served as one of the Vols' most important leaders in the locker room.

"The leadership is what brought us to [an SEC Tournament title], and it did come from within, it really did," Coach Barnes said following Tennessee's first SEC Tournament Championship win in 43 years. "We went through, like every team and I think every team goes through it, thinking of Josiah and Santi and they lead in different ways."

In recognition of his efforts, James earned a spot on the Lefty Driesell Defensive All-America Team and was named a finalist for the Lefty Driesell Award, which is presented annually to the top defensive player in Division I basketball. James also earned a spot on the All-SEC Tournament Team following his 14 ppg., 6.3 rpg., 3 apg. and 1.3 bpg performance in Tampa Bay. James also shot 9-for-17 (.529) from 3-point range in Tampa Bay.

1F43FB70-F3CF-4D9F-9C9B-FF896223DBC3
Baseball

Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Series Finale

By Jack Foster51 minutes ago
_09_2933
Baseball

Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Game Two

By Jack Foster20 hours ago
10638475
Men's Basketball

Breaking: Vols Land 2022 Wing DJ Jefferson

By Jack FosterMay 20, 2022
36ECAAC2-39AE-48CE-B9DB-AF0E1FC040A7
Baseball

Tennessee Offense Silences Cowbells in Series-Opening Win Over Mississippi State

By Jake NicholsMay 19, 2022
099AB003-578B-4481-9529-79C22DBC4E56
Recruiting

Elite Receiver Carnell Tate Updates Recruitment, Talks Vols

By Matt RayMay 19, 2022
3EF3E4D5-7DE3-43AF-8792-6DEF21251587
Baseball

Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Mississippi State

By Jack Foster and Riley HaltomMay 19, 2022
F64AAD1E-E843-4B83-A526-E536F9F5D42C
Baseball

Bracketology: A Look at Who Tennessee is Projected to Face in the NCAA Tournament

By Jack FosterMay 19, 2022
B7E98D39-E53E-40E9-8BD5-FAD952F3F675
Recruiting

Elite Pass Rusher Chandavian Bradley Set To Visit Tennessee

By Matt RayMay 19, 2022