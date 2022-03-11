Rick Barnes Talks Keys to Winning, Team's Focus and More Ahead of Date With Mississippi State

TAMPA, Fla.– Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Thursday afternoon to preview the SEC Tournament and recap the regular season for the final time before Tennessee takes on Mississippi State in the quarterfinals of the Tournament.

Barnes discussed that his team must not beat themselves in order to make it to Sunday.

"You have to finish games, have to be locked into your game plan and be playing your best basketball," Barnes said.

On Thursday, Barnes said his team was 'really focused' in practice.

"Going into the arena today, our guys were really focused," Barnes said. "We came to do some free throw shooting and break the day up a little bit, but they were really focused."

Barnes' entire Thursday media availability is in the video above, featuring a highly comical moment between barnes, Zakai Zeigler, and Olivier Nkamhoua, is above.

Video courtesy Tennessee Athletics Communications