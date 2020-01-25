VolunteerCountry
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

Sanning: A Consistent Fulkerson is a Good Fulkerson

Cory Sanning

John Fulkerson’s career at Tennessee is one of many phases. The most dominant may have gotten underway on Tuesday.

Or maybe it was an aberration, only time will tell.

Fulkerson made the initial trek to Knoxville back in the fall of 2016, a highly-touted recruit out of The Christ School in Arden, North Carolina.

After redshirting his freshman season, Fulkerson had an immediate impact on the Vols despite dealing with a number of injuries that limited him to just nine minutes per game.

The Kingsport, Tennessee native made an even bigger jump the following year, appearing in 36 games while averaging 3.1 points and 2.6 rebounds in 12 minutes off the bench.

Certainly not eye-popping numbers, but effective nonetheless.

Since he was able to consistently contribute, Fulkerson has steadily risen through the ranks as Rick Barnes and his staff continue to aid in fine tuning his skills onthe offensive side of the ball.

That has all come to fruition this season, as Fulkerson has become one the Vols' go-to scorers. 

Averaging 11.5 points and 5.7 rebounds in 28.6 minutes, "the Fulk" is averaging career-highs across the board and has consistently found himself with opportunities to score in the low post. Whether off of offensive rebounds or set plays, he's making the most of his opportunities.

If you're a Tennessee fan, you can't ask for any more than that. 

Fulkerson trails senior guard Jordan Bowden by less than a point on average for Tennessee's top scoring spot. If you asked me a year ago if that would be the case this season, I would have chuckled.

Not because he isn't skilled in the post or is incapable of putting the ball in the basket. His track record before UT would suggest otherwise.

But being on a team that, for two seasons, included All-SEC talent in Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield down low, scoring opportunities were rare for contributors off the bench if you weren't Bowden or Lamonte Turner. 

Because of that, many fans in Knoxville were led astray when it pertained to Fulkerson's scoring ability.

I would be lying if I said I was not among that majority. Obviously, I was wrong.

Not that I claim to always be correct in my premises. Far from it. Fulkerson went from a no-show on the scouting report to Tennessee's most lethal option outside of its hometown kid. 

Opposing coaches respect his energy. Opposing players hate battling against him in the post. He's a bruiser with a motor that knows no limits when it pertains to giving up on a play. It just simply doesn't happen. 

The Vols will need that drive and more today as they travel to Lawrence for a showdown with third-ranked Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse. 

Even with Silvio De Sousa and David McCormack unable to participate due to suspensions handed down following the Jayhawks' brawl with Kansas State, Tennessee faces an uphill battle against one of the country's most storied programs. 

Bowden's recent struggles have aided in Fulkerson's rise in the scoring department, but it hasn't been the only contributing factor. 

Fulkerson's individual improvement has been a sight to see. 

Whether he throws up a jump hook or turns for a smooth fadeaway jumper, No. 10 is putting points on the board for consistently, something that Barnes saw from him when he first arrived on campus.

"You obviously don't know your role then," Barnes told Fulkerson after he clamied he wasn't a scorer when the two addressed the media at the Emerald Coast Classic.

Chuckles ensued, but everybody in the room knew that the veteran coach was serious. Turns out, Barnes was right. Fulkerson is a talented scorer that can wreak havoc with his energy on both ends of the floor. 

Moving forward, the Vols can't ask for anything else out of the big man. 

Comments

Men's Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tennessee Still Faces Uphill Battle Despite De Sousa Suspension

Following a late brawl between intrastate rivals Kansas and Kansas State on Tuesday, Jayhawks forward Silvio De Sousa has been suspended indefinitely. Jacob Boughter explains why the Vols are still in for an uphill battle.

Jacob Boughter

Fulkerson’s Lucky Charms Lead The Way as Tennessee Catches Fire Against Ole Miss

Tennessee forward John Fulkerson put up a career-best performance against Ole Miss on Tuesday as the Vols overcame the Rebels at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Jacob Boughter

Davis' Heroics Give Lady Vols Edge Over Alabama, Harper Gets 300th Win

Rennia Davis’ late heroics gave Tennessee another conference victory, including head coach Kellie Harper’s 300th career win.

Quinton Douglas

Tennessee Ties Miami For Most Players to Ever Play in Super Bowl

With former Tennessee cornerback Emmanuel Moseley heading to Super Bowl LIV, the Vols have now tied Miami for the most Super Bowl appearances by former players.

Jacob Boughter

Harper Has Found Right Recipe for Lady Vols' Success

Tennessee Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper has the team clicking on all cylinders, and Quinton Douglas explains why.

Quinton Douglas

Vanderbilt Version of Bowden is What Vols Need

The Vols will need the same Jordan Bowden that put it all together in an efficient performance at Vanderbilt on Saturday consistently moving forward, Cory Sanning says.

Cory Sanning

Watch: Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes Meets with Reporters (Full)

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media Friday as the Vols prepare to make the trek to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt.

Cory Sanning

Barnes' Philosophies May Not Be Enough to Keep Vols Afloat This Season

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes rescued a program that was lingering over the edge of an abyss. As the Vols near that point again, his influence may not be enough to save them this time around.

Cory Sanning

Vols' Plavsic Cleared by NCAA

Tennessee big man Uros Plavsic was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA on Tuesday after winning his second appeal.

Jacob Boughter

Barnes Seeks Additional Ball Security Ahead of Georgia Matchup

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Monday ahead of the Vols' matchup against Georgia in Athens on Wednesday.

Cory Sanning