Sanning: Tennessee fans must remain patient with this group

Tennessee fans are growing impatient, and I completely understand why.

Not that this season was supposed to turn out the way it has, but given the extenuating circumstances that have overcome the Vols this season, it's safe to say that this group has overachieved at times.

Not the the group with Lamonte Turner, but the group without. Yes, I mention them apart because, quite frankly, they're two different teams.

How can that be, you may ask? It's simple.



With Turner, the Vols had fearless, veteran leadership to turn to in crunch time or when they fell behind early. They also had a confident shooter that was beyond capable of pulling them out of slumps, even with his then-bum shoulder.

Now, they have none of that.

Jordan Bowden, while the elder statesman now, hasn't been thrusted into a leadership role quite like this since his days at Carter High School.

Bowden continues to struggle with his confidence on the court, head-scratchingly missing wide open jumpers and committing careless turnovers at times. When he's spoken to the media postgame, he seems a bit more frustrated each time.

And he should be.

One of the SEC's most talented scorers, Bowden has shown the ability to take over games in the past. In fact, he's done so plenty of times.

On the road against Florida last season, he erupted for 12 points in three minutes during a crucial stretch in the second half that put Tennessee ahead for good. Just last week he hit the game-tying 3-pointer with just over a minute to play against Texas A & M.

Bowden is beyond capable, which has made this recent stretch even more mind-boggling.

There's likely no immediate fix, and the Vols could be in for a short postseason because of it. That doesn't mean that all hope is lost for a tremendous future, however.

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that Tennessee was going to take a step back this season. Once the news regarding Grant Williams, Admiral Schofield and Jordan Bone went viral, it wasn't hard to put together the pieces.

Apparently it has for some, however.

Many fans have took to social media to voice their displeasure with Barnes and the program. In a nutshell...stop it.

While he may have the third-highest salary in college basketball, Barnes isn't capable of making talent drop out of thin air. He's not capable of making Davonte Gaines and Josiah-Jordan James grow up quickly.

And he's surely not able to turn Uros Plavsic into Hakeem Olajuwon in the post. In fact, I wouldn't even task Gregg Popovich with such a challenge.

The Vols have two key matchups this week against Alabama and 15th-ranked Kentucky, with the former on the road.

Both will go a long way in determining where Tennessee heads for the postseason. UT currently boasts a nine-loss record and could fall to below .500 in conference play with a loss in Tuscaloosa.

A NIT appearance following a season that saw the Vols top the AP poll for four consecutive weeks while advancing to the Sweet 16 would certainly leave a bitter taste in fans' mouths, but it could be the best thing for this program at this point.

How, you may ask? I'm sure that comment will produce several sets of furrowed brows across Knoxville, but allow me to explain.

Tennessee is not a Final Four contender. Tennessee is not in play for an SEC regular season title. An early exit in the round of 64? Not ideal. Potentially bringing home an NIT championship? Certainly not ideal either, but ending the season on a high note could go much further for next year's group.

Could a weekend's stay in the NCAA Tournament provide the same? Absolutely, but the Vols have to get to that point first.

At this point, reaching the Big Dance could prove to be far too steep of a challenge for such an inexperienced group.

With Barnes coming to the realization that he and his staff must let them learn through their mistakes, it would not be surprising whatsoever to see Tennessee miss the NCAA Tournament this season.

That's no reason to be angry of bitter, Vols fans. Just be patient.

You were before with Barnes, and look how much that paid off over the past two seasons.

Patience.