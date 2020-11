Former Tennessee basketball standout Admiral Schofield has landed on a new NBA roster.

When the 2020-21 season starts in December, Schofield will take the court for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Schofield was initially drafted in the second round by Washington in 2019. He averaged 3 points and 1.4 rebounds per game last season, with 33 games played.

He is one of five Vols on an active NBA roster.