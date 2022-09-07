SEC Announces 2022-23 Tennessee Basketball Conference Schedule

Rick Barnes and the Tennessee BasketVols are coming off an SEC Tournament championship in 2021. The Vols are set to begin play for the 2022 season on Monday, November 7th against Tennessee Tech.

Moments ago, in a press release, the University announced the 2022-23 conference schedule for the Vols. You can read the full press release below:

The Southeastern Conference released dates for each school's 18 league games for the 2022-23 season Wednesday.

The conference office previously announced each school's home and away opponents for this coming season in June. Times and television information for the 2022-23 regular-season SEC schedule will be released at a later date.

Tennessee's 18-game SEC slate begins with a road trip to Ole Miss on Wednesday, Dec. 28—marking the Vols' earliest start date to SEC play since the 1989-90 season.

Following the conference season opener, Tennessee gets a six-day break before the SEC home opener against Mississippi State on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Other notable home conference showdowns include matchups with Kentucky (Saturday, Jan. 14), Auburn (Saturday, Feb. 4), Alabama (Wednesday, Feb. 15) and Arkansas (Tuesday, Feb. 28).

Games against Vanderbilt (Tuesday, Jan. 10), Georgia (Wednesday, Jan. 25), Missouri (Saturday, Feb. 11) and South Carolina (Saturday, Feb. 25) round out Tennessee's home schedule.

Tennessee's notable road conference games include a trip to Florida (Wednesday, Feb. 1), at Kentucky (Saturday, Feb. 18), at Texas A&M (Tuesday, Feb. 21), and the regular-season finale at Auburn (Saturday, March 4).

The Vols' SEC road schedule also includes games at South Carolina (Saturday, Jan. 7), at Mississippi State (Tuesday, Jan. 17), at LSU (Saturday, Jan. 21) and at Vanderbilt (Wednesday, Feb. 8).

The SEC Tournament returns to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena in 2023, taking place Wednesday, March 8 through Sunday, March 12.

Over the summer, Tennessee announced its 2022-23 non-conference slate—highlighted by a trip to the Battle 4 Atlantis in November, neutral-site games against Colorado (Nashville) and Maryland (Brooklyn), a road contest against Arizona and a home matchup with Texas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Coming off last season's SEC Tournament title, the Vols have added a highly-rated crop of newcomers to an experienced core consisting of 2022 first-team All-SEC selection Santiago Vescovi, Josiah-Jordan James, Olivier Nkamhoua and Uros Plavsic.

Fans interested in being a part of the action at Thompson-Boling Arena next season are encouraged to click HERE.

2022-23 Tennessee Men's Basketball SEC Schedule

Wednesday Dec. 28 at Ole Miss

Tuesday Jan. 3 Mississippi State

Saturday Jan. 7 at South Carolina

Tuesday Jan. 10 Vanderbilt

Saturday Jan. 14 Kentucky

Tuesday Jan. 17 at Mississippi State

Saturday Jan. 21 at LSU

Wednesday Jan. 25 Georgia

Wednesday Feb. 1 at Florida

Saturday Feb. 4 Auburn

Wednesday Feb. 8 at Vanderbilt

Saturday Feb. 11 Missouri

Wednesday Feb. 15 Alabama

Saturday Feb. 18 at Kentucky

Tuesday Feb. 21 at Texas A&M

Saturday Feb. 25 South Carolina

Tuesday Feb. 28 Arkansas

Saturday March 4 at Auburn