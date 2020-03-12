BREAKING: SEC cancels remaining tournament games

The 2020 SEC Tournament is no more.

Following the conclusion of Wednesday's games, the league announced via its Twitter account on Thursday that the remainder of the tournament will be cancelled due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

"Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville," the SEC issued in a statement.

Tennessee was set to face off against Alabama at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville today at 1 p.m. ET, but UT will no longer get their shot at postseason action.

While the Vols' chances at making a third straight trip to the NCAA Tournament were slim, they were able to knock off Kentucky in Lexington on March 3 and could have potentially slipped into the bubble with a deep run.

For seniors such as Jordan Bowden, this could prove to be the final nail in the coffin in their collegiate careers, as chances of the NCAA and National Invitation Tournaments carrying on appear bleak.

The Vols went 17-14 this season, their first year with under 20 wins since 2016-17.

After losing Lamonte Turner early on due to shoulder surgery and struggling to find its footing early on in conference play, Tennessee was able to string together a handful of impressive performance despite the obstacles that stood in its way.

The SEC had already barred fans from attending the remainder of the games in Nashville, with essential staff, limited family and credentialed media members only permitted to be in attendance.