Takeaways: Joint effort, jacked crowd fuel 17th-ranked Vols in comeback win over No. 3 Auburn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Auburn point guard Zep Jasper was cool, calm and collected each time he dribbled down the floor Saturday.

Behind him, Uros Plavsic lost his mind.

The Serbian center called for more noise, a 7-foot ringmaster beckoning his bloodthirsty circus each time UT was on defense — and his audience responded.

Eventually, the Vols' crowd won out, with Tennessee drawing a shot-clock violation out of the hapless Tigers.

Kennedy Chandler and Zakai Zeigler flexed in response.

UT's PA system blared pump-up music.

And Tennessee kept its foot on the gas, the final moments stoking a 67-62 win to snap a six-game skid against former coach Bruce Pearl.

Santiago Vescovi led UT with 14 points, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal as Tennessee stayed perfect (16-0) inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

Here are a few takeaways from the matchup:

Crowd creates lasting effect

Early in the second half, Rick Barnes gathered his team in a timeout.

Then, he did something he’s never done in his career: he referenced the packed house around the court.

“‘If you guys will get it turned up on the defensive end, this place will come to life,’”Barnes said he told them. “And it did.”

“It’s like another teammate on the floor,” added Zakai Zeigler. “Like oh, now we know we’re getting a stop.”

Barnes said Saturday was another example of what he’s seen since he’s been in Knoxville: that Tennessee has “the best home court advantage.”

Tennessee’s players paid tribute to that afterward, running through the student section and leading Rocky Top.

Chandler and Zeigler thrive late

In Saturday's first half, Kennedy Chandler and Zakai Zeigler were a combined 1-of-7 from the floor.

Both freshmen became more crafty in the second half, finishing with 13 points apiece to lead Tennessee.

Chandler made a game-icing layup with less than a minute to go, while Zeigler had a game-tying three to make the score 39-39.

Tennessee plays fearlessly in paint

Coming into this game, the greatest question was whether Tennessee's freshman big men, along with Plavsic and Fulkerson, could compete with Walker Kessler and Jabari Smith -- both of whom have been phenomenal for the Tigers.

Plavsic answered that question in a hurry.

He knocked down two quick buckets in the first half, grabbed a rebound and continued going toe-to-toe against any navy jerseys that tried to cross him.

Plavsic also delivered a perfect first-half screen, allowing Wendell Green to reverberate off him, to give Santiago Vescovi an open look for three.

John Fulkerson was also crucial, nabbing nine rebounds with five points.

Meanwhile, freshmen Jonas Aidoo and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield -- who nailed a run-sparking three and a major put-back late -- combined for six points and 13 rebounds.

Fulkerson’s status was in question leading into the game following a hip pointer injury against Arkansas, but he quickly adjusted to help battle down low.

Huntley-Hatfield finished with five points, eight rebounds and an assist in one of his best games yet.

“Brandon has been so locked into our scouting reports,” Rick Barnes said. “It goes back to the old adage, the more you put into it the more you get out of it.”

The Vols overwhelmed the Tigers on the boards, winning 54-31.

Smith scored 19 points for Auburn, but Kessler totaled just eight points with no blocks.

Josiah-Jordan James continues to do it all

For Huntley-Hatfield's put-back to happen, Tennessee had to have a turnover.

James got it, then grabbed a rebound on the next possession before Zeigler connected to tie the game.

James also opened the game with a three, and he finished with 10 points, nine rebounds, two steals and a block.

The Charleston native fouled out with less than a minute remaining.

Small things make big difference

Early in the second half, Auburn took an 11-point lead.

The Vols proceeded to hold the Tigers to 1-of-14 during the following stretch, and they made 21 of 27 at the free-throw line.

“The more aggressive we were on defense, the better we were on defense,” Barnes said.

Friendly confines set to expire

Up next, Tennessee will travel to Georgia before hosting Arkansas for Senior Day on March 5.

That will mark the end of the Vols' home games this season, as UT will be forced to win away from Knoxville -- something they've struggled with this season.

Cover photo courtesy of Jake Nichols