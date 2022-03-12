Takeaways: Tennessee Fends Off Kentucky to Book SEC Tournament Championship Berth

TAMPA, Fla. -- Through most of Saturday's second SEC Tournament semifinal, it was Kennedy Chandler who stole the show.

But in the final 30 seconds, Zakai Zeigler killed Kentucky's hopes at Amalie Arena.

The Bronx-born freshman nailed four free throws late, silencing a largely blue crowd to preserve a 69-62 win that puts Tennessee in Sunday's SEC Tournament title game against Texas A&M.

It marks UT's third conference championship game appearance under Barnes — the Vols haven’t won the tournament since 1979.

Saturday also gave the Vols a final advantage over UK for this season, as the semifinal served as a rubber match for the border rivals.

“We like playing Kentucky,” quipped Uros Plavsic.

Here are takeaways from Tampa:

Clutch responses in final moments

With 1:35 to go, Kentucky trimmed what had been a double-digit UT lead to five.

Santiago Vescovi grabbed a crucial rebound, hanging on for dear life as the Wildcats clawed for the ball.

UK maintained possession, but Zeigler nabbed a missed 3-pointer before drawing the fouls that sent him to the line.

Chandler fine and on fire

Before Zeigler took the game into his own hands Saturday, Chandler did the same.

The freshman sliced through the lane, ducked under the rim and kissed a layup off the glass to put the Vols at an eight-point lead with 5:03 to go.

En route to his 19 points, Chandler answered three Kentucky runs in the second half -- quite the statement given the freshman’s questionable status after the Mississippi State win.

“(The ankle) was hurting yesterday,” Chandler said. “But my mindset was to get as much treatment as I could.”

James lights early spark

Speaking of the Bulldogs, Josiah-Jordan James hit four consecutive three-pointers on Friday to help Tennessee pull away in the second half.

The Charleston native did the same thing in the first half against Kentucky.

He hit two free throws, then nailed two 3-pointers -- the latter on a fast break -- to put the Vols up 10-4.

James had 10 points, four rebounds and three assists to complement the Vols' offense, and he added a block on defense.

Defense holds strong

In Tennessee's biggest wins this season, its staunch defense has been a focal point.

That remained the case against the Wildcats.

When Kentucky trimmed the Vols' lead to six early in the second half, Tennessee responded by holding UK to a 4:12 scoring drought.

The Vols also held the Cats to a three-minute scoring drought late, preserving the win.

They held the Wildcats to 34% shooting through the game — the same mark Kentucky shot during Tennessee’s win in Knoxville.

“We are proud of the fact that they have bought in,” Rick Barnes said. “Our players and our coaching staff did a great job getting ready for this.”

Big men make big difference

In the first 20 minutes, Plavsic collected seven rebounds to lead Tennessee on the boards.

He also added four points in that frame, while Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored eight -- four in each half -- with one layup putting the Vols back at a 10-point lead.

“Brandon’s getting better each time out,” Barnes said.

Early cushion, hot shooting melt long cold snap

At just over the 12-minute mark in the first half, Zeigler drove through the teeth of the Kentucky defense.

The freshman found his counterpart, Chandler, waiting on the 3-point line in front of press row.

Chandler swished a 3-pointer to follow one from Santiago Vescovi moments earlier, and the Vols were red-hot and led by 10.

Then, in a snap, they hit a freeze.

Tennessee didn't make another shot for 5:25, while Kentucky went on a 6-0 run to trim UT's lead to four.

Vescovi finally connected on another triple for a 21-14 advantage, and Tennessee clamped down on defense for a 33-22 lead at the half.

Questionable call pauses play

In the first half, Chandler walked over to Pat Adams and had a long discussion.

Then Vescovi did the same thing.

Numerous Vols pointed at the shot clock, which had not been reset for Tennessee’s possession.

Then officials proceeded to stop play to reset the clock, only to decide that they weren't going to do so after all.

Up next

As mentioned at the top, the Vols will face the Aggies for the title on Sunday.

A&M has been red-hot, using wins over Florida, Auburn and Arkansas to continue its last gasp for an NCAA Tournament bid.

“I think the team we're playing tomorrow is as hot as anyone in the country,” said Barnes.

