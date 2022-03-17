Takeaways: Tennessee Shoots Past Longwood in First Round of 2022 NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS -- Longwood held Tennessee's offense at bay for the first nine minutes and 11 seconds of the first half on Thursday.

Finally, Kennedy Chandler hit his first basket of the day -- a 3-pointer to follow a John Fulkerson free throw -- and then the Vols took off.

Tennessee launched on a pair of vicious first-half runs, one 13-2 and the next 13-0.

The pace was sharp enough to spear the 3-seed Vols past the 14-seed Lancers 88-56 in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Santiago Vescovi led UT with 18 points on six threes, tying Chris Lofton for most Tennessee threes in an NCAA Tournament game.

"I think my teammates are the ones that got me open," said Vescovi. "They also find me open in the right spot at the right time."

The Uruguay native also matched Lofton in another feat Thursday, as Vescovi became the second player in UT history to make at least 100 threes in a season.

Josiah-Jordan James had 17 points and nine rebounds on Thursday, while John Fulkerson had 15 points and two boards.

Here are more takeaways from the win:

Fulkerson sparks before offense comes alive

Fulkerson darted toward the rim, chasing a silky smooth pass from Chandler.

Then he collected the ball in stride and rose for a two-handed slam, giving Chandler an early assist on the day.

It was Fulkerson's fifth basket in six minutes, marking 10 early points for the sixth-year senior.

“Fulky, definitely, I thought he came in and was ready to play,” said Barnes.

Fulkerson went 4-of-4 early to lead the Vols, as he was their only offensive answer after Josiah-Jordan James notched the first basket of the afternoon.

Then came Chandler's three, which kickstarted a previously idle offense.

Vescovi nailed three triples at one point in the first half to go 4-of-6 from deep, while Tennessee made seven of its last nine shots from beyond the arc before the break.

Vescovi finished the day 6-of-8 from long range, while Fulkerson went 6-of-7 through the first 20 minutes alone.

James bookended the half, as he hit a buzzer-beating three for a 54-29 lead going into the locker room.

"What we have been able to do is make some adjustments with this group because of the ability that Josiah has to play," Rick Barnes said.

The Vols nailed 20 of 30 shots from the floor in the first half, with an 8-for-13 clip from three.

UT maintained the approach after the break, shooting 54 percent from the field and 55 percent from deep in the second frame.

The Vols finished at 60% from the field and 58.3% -- both program records for Tennessee in The Big Dance.

PHOTOS: Tennessee-Longwood in Indianapolis (Jake Nichols, Volunteer Country on SI)

Sharing is caring

Against Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament, Tennessee tallied 21 assists -- just 10 shy of the program record.

The Vols shared the ball even more inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

UT totaled 29 assists to tie a season-high, and the Vols fell just two assists short of the program record set against Tennessee Tech in November of 1988.

Defense adjusts

In the first half alone, Tennessee forced 11 Lancer turnovers.

The Vols continued the torrid defensive pace late, holding Longwood to 9-of-27 from the field in the second half.

Longwood also gave up five second-half turnovers for a total of 16.

Vols fans show up, show out

Before, during and after Tennessee’s win on Saturday, the Vols were bolstered by plenty of orange around the arena.

Given that Knoxville is roughly a five-hour drive from Indianapolis, the amount of Tennessee fans was of little surprise.

Still, the Vols made sure to pay homage to everyone who made the trip — especially considering the matchup this weekend.

“I feel like we have the best fans in the country,” said Chandler.

Added Fulkerson: “On behalf of me and all my teammates, we really appreciate all the love and support from Vol Nation.”

Up next

The Vols will face 11-seed Michigan, which took down Colorado State 75-63 on Thursday.

Tennessee takes on the Wolverines on Saturday, though game time is not yet known.