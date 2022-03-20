Takeaways: Tennessee's Season Ends to Michigan in Round of 32

INDIANAPOLIS -- There was a similar feeling in a different round late Saturday as John Fulkerson walked back up the floor.

He had just drawn his third foul, committing the act against vaunted Michigan big man Hunter Dickinson.

Dickinson motioned to the Michigan crowd, which only grew louder as the 7-foot-1 big man waltzed down the floor in celebration.

Zakai Zeigler airmailed a three as time expired, and that was it -- 11-seed Wolverines 76, 3-seed Vols 68.

Dickinson led UM with 27 points and 11 boards, while UT's season ends in the Round of 32.

Here are takeaways from the loss:

Vols Go Cold at Worst Possible Time

After staying hot through the majority of the first half and well into the second, Tennessee froze when things mattered most.

The Vols went 2-of-11 through almost six minutes down the stretch, while Michigan compiled a 15-4 run.

UT went 0-of-9 from deep in the second half, finishing 28-of-67 from the floor and just 2-of-18 beyond the arc.

On Tumultuous Night, Chandler Not Enough

Kennedy Chandler grabbed a defensive rebound almost midway through the second period.

He sprinted down the floor, darted in and out of Michigan maize jerseys and kissed a layup smoothly off the glass -- the fourth time of the night that Chandler put Tennessee back in front of the Wolverines.

Chandler pin-balled his way through the lane again for another layup later, then slid the Vols back within one when Michigan made its run.

Even in the loss, the freshman was spectacular again -- he had 19 points and nine assists with four rebounds.

He had a tough moment afterward, as Adam Schefter tweeted a video of Chandler crying while Michigan coach Juwan Howard gave him a hug.

JJJ Provides Only Response Before Vols Fall into Rhythm

Following a quick 6-0 run from Michigan to start Saturday's game, Josiah-Jordan James came back with a floater.

Then, he did it again before cramming a two-handed slam off a fast break, snapping a three-minute first-half scoring drought for Tennessee.

The Charleston native started 4-of-4 against the Wolverines, while the rest of UT's roster went a combined 1-for-11 during that time -- the only other basket was on a turnaround jumper from Jonas Aidoo.

Then Tennessee made seven of its next nine, finding ways to score around Dickinson and Diabaté.

James finished the first half with 10 points, four boards, a block and a steal.

He ended the night behind Chandler at 13 points, six boards and three assists.

Vols Clap Back in First Half

Prior to Chandler's second lead-clinching jumper of the night, Tennessee reeled off a 7-2 run.

Then the Vols kept scoring, mounting a 13-2 sprint capped by a Uros Plavsic dunk -- via Chandler assist -- and a free throw after Plavsic drew the foul.

James flexed as he walked over to celebrate with Plavsic, while UT kept the pedal down on defense.

Aside from a Dickinson floater, the Vols held Michigan scoreless for the last four minutes, 50 seconds of the first half.

They also forced five Wolverine turnovers in that same period -- four in the last two-and-a-half minutes before the break.

Take -- And Make -- Your Free Throws

When Zakai Zeigler charged into the lane in the first half, he put his head down and zoomed straight into a forest of yellow trees.

Those trees wobbled in the wind, though -- and Tennessee took advantage.

The Vols finished the first half a perfect 7-of-7 from the charity stripe, drawing personal fouls from four different Wolverines.

UT made 3 of 5 there in the second half.

Jones out again for Michigan

In Thursday's Michigan-Colorado State game, UM point guard DeVante' Jones was out due to a concussion.

Jones practiced with the team Friday, and he started Saturday's matchup.

At the beginning of Saturday's second half, CBS announced that Jones would remain out for the remainder of the game due to an illness.