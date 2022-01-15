Takeaways: Vols' Defense Falls Flat as No. 18 Kentucky Races Past No. 22 Tennessee in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- To get to Rupp Arena, one must drive past endless rolling hills and picket-fenced farms -- a fitting sight given Kentucky's rampant obsession with horse racing.

Upon arrival in Lexington, one is greeted by another one of this state's greatest values: college basketball.

In a historic venue named for one of this sport's most controversial coaches, Tennessee looked to make its own history on Saturday by becoming the first team ever to win three straight contests inside Rupp Arena.

The win would have also made this team the first UT team to win three straight in Lexington since the early 1900s, and it would have given John Fulkerson four wins in Rupp in his six-year career.

Each of those statistics fell flat in a hurry, as Kentucky's relentless offense shot past Tennessee's hapless defense in a 107-79 rout.

It was the first time since 2006 that the Vols have allowed 100 points since 2006.

Here are our takeaways from the game:

Defense Disappears as Offense Isn't Enough

Coming into Saturday, Tennessee's defense was ranked second in the country in KenPom statistics.

Throughout this season, UT's defense has also been the Vols' most reliable component in games with little to no offensive production.

On Saturday, that script was turned on its head.

Kentucky did whatever it wanted by shooting 38-for-56 from the floor.

The Cats also had multiple runs of at least 10 points apiece, and they made 15 of 17 at one point in the first half.

"It was almost like they had a magnet in the rim," said Tennessee coach Rick Barnes.

TyTy Washington, Jr. and Sahvir Wheeler combined for 49 points, four rebounds and 13 assists to lead the Wildcats.

Tennessee couldn't match the effort, despite shooting almost 50% from three with a 53.4% clip from the floor.

Kennedy Chandler and Santiago Vescovi led UT with a combined 37 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Inconsistency From Veterans as Fulkerson Draws Attention

As mentioned, a win in this would have been another feather in the cap for sixth-year senior John Fulkerson.

In Tennessee's 20-point win over South Carolina, Fulkerson responded to Rick Barnes' post-LSU challenge with a 10-point, seven-rebound effort.

Barnes reiterated this week that the Vols needed that consistency from Fulkerson, as well as Tennessee's other veterans.

Instead, the Vols got a mixed bag.

Fulkerson finished with no points, while James followed Vescovi's lead with 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the floor.

Kentucky fans made Fulkerson aware of their presence early on Saturday, as they unleashed boos from across the arena each time he touched the ball.

Up next

Tennessee travels to Nashville, where it will face Vanderbilt on Tuesday.