VolunteerCountry
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

'He broke out of the offense and found trouble': Barnes reflects on Fulkerson's struggles at Auburn

Cory Sanning

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes was not happy with his junior forward's performance at Auburn on Saturday.

The only question remaining is whether or not John Fulkerson was more disappointed in himself.

Fulkerson played 23 minutes and scored just six points and committed four turnovers while connecting on just two of his six field goal attempts. It was his lowest scoring outing since the Vols played at Mississippi State on Feb. 1.

Despite totaling just two fouls, Fulkerson was unable to match his typical level of contributions on both ends, a result of trying to do too much on the offensive side of the ball. 

"He came in the game and played like he was going to try to do everything himself. He got the ball, tried to drive it through everyone and turned the ball over," Barnes said. "There was no play there at all, but he broke out of the offense and found trouble."

It wasn't the first time opposing defenses have tried to rough Fulkerson up, either.

A tenacious rebounder known for his hustle, energy and ability to make "the little plays" count, Fulkerson stepped out of his comfort zone and tried to be the star of the show.

The problem is, he doesn't need to try that hard.

His high motor makes it difficult on opposing defenses to keep him grounded, which then opens up room for his offensive game.

This time, Auburn's defenders got the best of him, and their physicality was a big reason why.

"Physically I don't think he worked as hard as he needed to, to get his positioning," Barnes said. "If you're playing against John Fulkerson, you're going to get physical with him."

Fulkerson's success this season has been predicated on his ability to play within the offense and not get outside of himself. 

Neither of those aspects of his game made and appearance on Saturday, and when Barnes looked back at the film, the reason for the junior forward's struggles were clear.

Luckily for the Vols, those struggles come with an easy fix. 

"When you look at it, his lack of production comes down to his lack of execution of what he was supposed to be doing."

Comments

Men's Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

No. 19 Vols make easy work of Northern Kentucky

Led by another dominant offensive performance, 19th-ranked Tennessee cruised to a win at home at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Tuesday.

Quinton Douglas

Sanning: It's time for Josiah-Jordan James to take off

Tennessee's five-star freshman guard has struggled to find his niche this season, and Cory Sanning feels that it is time for him to pick up the slack.

Cory Sanning

Vols looking to clean up turnovers ahead of final stretch of regular season

Tennessee begins its final stretch of the regular season in Arkansas on Wednesday, and Rick Barnes feels that the Vols are a couple fixes away from getting back on track.

Cory Sanning

Watch: Tennessee coach Rick Barnes addresses the media (full)

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes met with reporters on Monday ahead of the Vols' matchup with Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena.

Volunteer Country Staff

Vols welcome both new and familiar faces to coaching staff

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt finalized his coaching staff for 2020. What does this mean for the Vols moving forward?

Quinton Douglas

Lady Vols hold off Vanderbilt comeback in crucial win

Behind 18 points and 10 rebounds from junior forward Rennia Davis, Tennessee was able to hold off a late comeback bid by Vanderbilt in Knoxville.

Cory Sanning

Boughter: Turnovers Continue to Plague Tennessee

Tennessee has been unable to execute consistently in crunch time, and turnovers have been the primary reason.

Jacob Boughter

Analysis: Tennessee falls to Auburn on the road

Tennessee fell to Auburn on the road despite a career-high 28 points from Jordan Bowden. Cory Sanning analyzes what went wrong.

Cory Sanning

Turnovers Doom Tennessee in Loss to No. 13 Auburn Despite Bowden’s 28

Jordan Bowden scored a career-high 28 points, but it wasn’t enough to carry Tennessee down the stretch as the Vols fell to the Tigers on Saturday.

Cory Sanning

Vols face tall task against No. 13 Auburn

Tennessee basketball faces another daunting task with a road matchup with 13th-ranked Auburn on Saturday.

Jacob Boughter