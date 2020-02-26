'He broke out of the offense and found trouble': Barnes reflects on Fulkerson's struggles at Auburn

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes was not happy with his junior forward's performance at Auburn on Saturday.

The only question remaining is whether or not John Fulkerson was more disappointed in himself.

Fulkerson played 23 minutes and scored just six points and committed four turnovers while connecting on just two of his six field goal attempts. It was his lowest scoring outing since the Vols played at Mississippi State on Feb. 1.

Despite totaling just two fouls, Fulkerson was unable to match his typical level of contributions on both ends, a result of trying to do too much on the offensive side of the ball.

"He came in the game and played like he was going to try to do everything himself. He got the ball, tried to drive it through everyone and turned the ball over," Barnes said. "There was no play there at all, but he broke out of the offense and found trouble."

It wasn't the first time opposing defenses have tried to rough Fulkerson up, either.

A tenacious rebounder known for his hustle, energy and ability to make "the little plays" count, Fulkerson stepped out of his comfort zone and tried to be the star of the show.

The problem is, he doesn't need to try that hard.

His high motor makes it difficult on opposing defenses to keep him grounded, which then opens up room for his offensive game.

This time, Auburn's defenders got the best of him, and their physicality was a big reason why.

"Physically I don't think he worked as hard as he needed to, to get his positioning," Barnes said. "If you're playing against John Fulkerson, you're going to get physical with him."

Fulkerson's success this season has been predicated on his ability to play within the offense and not get outside of himself.

Neither of those aspects of his game made and appearance on Saturday, and when Barnes looked back at the film, the reason for the junior forward's struggles were clear.

Luckily for the Vols, those struggles come with an easy fix.

"When you look at it, his lack of production comes down to his lack of execution of what he was supposed to be doing."