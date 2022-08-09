Tennessee Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule for 2022-2023

Tennessee Basketball has officially released its non-conference schedule for the 2022-2023 season.

The out of conference matchups for the BasketVols are listed below in chronological order.

Not listed above is Tennessee's final two non-conference games. The Vols end their pre-conference schedule with a December 21 matchup against Austin Peay in Knoxville, and the Big Orange will take on the Texas Longhorns for their last non-conference game on January 28. The battle of UTs will take place in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and will serve as a rematch of last year's game in which Texas bested the Volunteers 52-51 in Austin. This year's game will be played in Thompson-Boling Arena.

The overall non-conference slate for the Vols is highlighted by Texas, Butler, Maryland, Colorado and Arizona.

Like Texas, the Arizona game serves as a rematch of last year's battle. The Vols took care of business against the Wildcats in Knoxville last December, defeating a future NCAA Tournament 1-seed 77-73 thanks to a heroic effort from VFL John Fulkerson. This year's contest against the Pac-12 giant will take place in Tucson, serving as the Vols' lone true road game.

The Colorado matchup will take place in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 13, a game in which the Orange and White will look to sweep the Buffaloes in the three-game series dating back to 2020.

Tennessee's bout with Butler will take place in the Bahamas on November 23 to kickoff their effort at the Battle4Atlantis. The Vols will then play either USC or BYU a day later before capping their week of play against Dayton, Kansas, NC State or Wisconsin on November 25.

The Vols' matchup against B10 opponent Maryland will occur in Brooklyn, New York, as part of the Hall of Fame Invitational.

Additional non-conference matchups for Tennessee include their first two home games of the season against Tennessee Tech and Florida Gulf Coast, along with a trio of home games versus Eastern Kentucky, Alcorn State and McNeese State.

The Vols have already learned their conference opponents and locations, but the dates and times of those contests are yet to be released. That information will be released later this summer, per Tennessee.

Photo credit: Brianna Paciorka of the Knoxville News Sentinel