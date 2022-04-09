Tennessee Guard Quentin Diboundje Confirms Barnes’ Prediction in Transfer Decision

Rick Barnes made a prediction last Thursday that guard Quentin Diboundje would transfer to East Carolina.

“I think that’s what’s going to happen (going to ECU)," Barnes said at the time. "It hasn’t become official. But it’s going to happen.”

Now, the move is official.



The Montpellier, France, native announced the news via Twitter and penned a goodbye to Tennessee on his Instagram account.

The transfer leaves Tennessee with three spots left to fill before next year, as Victor Bailey Jr. heads to George Mason while Kennedy Chandler is NBA bound.

In his best appearance on Rocky Top, Diboundje scored four points against USC Upstate on December 14, 2021.



“We respect Quentin a great deal,” said Barnes earlier this week, adding that Diboundje could tell his best chance to grow might be elsewhere given the Vols’ current roster.