Skip to main content

Tennessee Guard Quentin Diboundje Confirms Barnes’ Prediction in Transfer Decision

Rick Barnes made a prediction last Thursday that guard Quentin Diboundje would transfer to East Carolina.

“I think that’s what’s going to happen (going to ECU)," Barnes said at the time. "It hasn’t become official. But it’s going to happen.”

Now, the move is official.

The Montpellier, France, native announced the news via Twitter and penned a goodbye to Tennessee on his Instagram account.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The transfer leaves Tennessee with three spots left to fill before next year, as Victor Bailey Jr. heads to George Mason while Kennedy Chandler is NBA bound.

In his best appearance on Rocky Top, Diboundje scored four points against USC Upstate on December 14, 2021. 

“We respect Quentin a great deal,” said Barnes earlier this week, adding that Diboundje could tell his best chance to grow might be elsewhere given the Vols’ current roster.

D23E534A-430B-44AA-AB2C-768DD0D20875
Football

Watch: Vols Five-Star Commit Nico Iamaleava Talks Following 7-on-7

By Matt Ray30 minutes ago
12CF81F4-22D7-4373-8771-128A0335B637
Football

Notes and Observations From Tennessee's Make-Shift Spring Game

By Jack Foster and Matt Ray40 minutes ago
Tyus Fields
Football

Breaking: Tennessee DB Tyus Fields Enters Transfer Portal

By Jake Nichols1 hour ago
Josh Heupel Talks Vols Performance in Scrimmage
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Reacts to Tennessee Football Open Scrimmage

By Jack Foster2 hours ago
533A3F6B-6157-498A-B511-27D8861B9DF1
Football

Nico Iamaleava Makes Sleeting Splash With First Knoxville Appearance Since Tennessee Commitment

By Jake Nichols5 hours ago
EB8DB03A-E81E-4088-899E-4FCF575D18BB
Football

Watch: Vols QB Commit Nico Iamaleava Highlights From 7-on-7 in Knoxville

By Matt Ray6 hours ago
358566_20220322_BB_Butler_ER_011
Baseball

Watch: Tony Vitello Breaks Down Gritty Series Opening Win Over Mizzou

By Jack Foster18 hours ago
_T4_9017
Baseball

Vols Top Mizzou in Nine Inning Grind to Remain Perfect in Conference Play

By Jack Foster18 hours ago