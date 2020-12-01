Tennessee men’s hoops set to tip off against in-state foe for season opener on December 9

The Vols didn’t have to look far for their new season-opening matchup.

Tennessee basketball will kick off the season on December 9 against UT Martin, according to a release from the program on Tuesday afternoon.

The Vols canceled matchups with Charlotte, VCU, Gonzaga and Notre Dame after suspending play due to positive COVID-19 results within the program.

Tennessee and UT Martin's men's programs have only met four times, dating back to 1993. The Vols hold a 4-0 lead in the series.

Tennessee will play its first game of the season against the Skyhawks, but UTM will host Evansville on Friday.

The Vols boast two members of the John Wooden Award watch list on their roster, Yves Pons and John Fulkerson.

Both will lead the Vols into their UTM matchup and into the Cincinnati game at Thompson-Boling Arena on December 12.