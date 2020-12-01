FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcasts
Search

Tennessee men’s hoops set to tip off against in-state foe for season opener on December 9

The Vols didn’t have to look far for their new season-opening matchup.
Author:
Publish date:

Tennessee basketball will kick off the season on December 9 against UT Martin, according to a release from the program on Tuesday afternoon. 

The Vols canceled matchups with Charlotte, VCU, Gonzaga and Notre Dame after suspending play due to positive COVID-19 results within the program.

Tennessee and UT Martin's men's programs have only met four times, dating back to 1993. The Vols hold a 4-0 lead in the series.

Tennessee will play its first game of the season against the Skyhawks, but UTM will host Evansville on Friday.

The Vols boast two members of the John Wooden Award watch list on their roster, Yves Pons and John Fulkerson.

Both will lead the Vols into their UTM matchup and into the Cincinnati game at Thompson-Boling Arena on December 12. 

8BEF73D2-CA5B-42CA-B412-9AB5DEDB1C1E
Men's Basketball

Tennessee men’s hoops set to tip off against in-state foe for season opener on December 9

6E4A7EB0-E043-47C5-91BA-5164C7BEE779
VR2

2021 Tennessee LB commit Aaron Willis confirms commitment via tweet, text after Terrence Lewis news

terrence
Football

Breaking: Vols Lose Commitment of Elite LB Lewis

Harrison Bailey
Football

Jeremy Pruitt Updates Progress of Harrison Bailey

IMG_0268
Football

Jeremy Pruitt Provides An Update on Tennessee's COVID Situation Ahead of Florida

Cody Brown
Football

Watch: Vols RB Commit Has Career Night with 273 Yards, 3 TD Performance in Playoffs

2021 QB Kaidon Salter
Football

Elite Tennessee QB Commit Announces Signing Plans

9AE0877F-2440-4847-8501-ABD7329F5933
Men's Basketball

Just In: Tennessee men’s basketball shutdown extended further, wiping Gonzaga and Notre Dame matchups

20201024_FB_BamaUT_020
Football

Breaking: Tennessee-Vanderbilt Postponed